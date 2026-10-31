



External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has embarked on an intensive diplomatic programme on the sidelines of the G20 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in Atlanta, underscoring India’s efforts to broaden and strengthen partnerships across regions amid growing geopolitical and economic uncertainty.





Jaishankar arrived in Atlanta for the two-day ministerial gathering hosted by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio. The discussions are centred on energy security, resilient supply chains and safeguarding freedom of navigation, all of which carry significant importance for India’s oil, LNG and fertiliser imports.





Alongside the G20 proceedings, Jaishankar is scheduled to participate in the Quad Foreign Ministers’ Meeting and hold a series of bilateral engagements spanning Europe, North America, Latin America and East Asia. The packed agenda reflects New Delhi’s emphasis on diversifying strategic and economic partnerships in an increasingly complex international environment.





While no formal bilateral meeting with the United States has been scheduled, largely because Rubio recently visited India, diplomatic sources indicate that an informal pull-aside interaction between the two leaders remains likely.





The Quad meeting will bring together Jaishankar, Rubio, Japan’s Toshimitsu Motegi and Australia’s Penny Wong. Discussions are expected to focus on maritime security, supply-chain resilience, technology cooperation and broader Indo-Pacific stability. The meeting is also seen as an opportunity to advance practical collaboration and help prepare the ground for future Quad-level engagements.





Among Jaishankar’s most significant engagements will be talks with German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul. Germany remains India’s largest trading partner in Europe, and discussions are expected to cover trade, defence cooperation, skilled migration and ways to further deepen India-European Union economic ties.





Attention will also be on his meeting with Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand. Both countries are working to rebuild a relationship that has experienced strains in recent years. Discussions are expected to focus on expanding trade, enhancing institutional cooperation and preparations linked to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s planned visit to Canada in December.





In Latin America, Jaishankar will meet Brazilian Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira. As key partners in BRICS, India and Brazil are expected to discuss energy cooperation, defence collaboration and coordination on global governance issues.





He is also scheduled to hold talks with Argentina’s Pablo Quirno, with strategic interest in securing critical minerals, particularly lithium, expected to feature prominently. Agriculture and energy supplies are also likely to be discussed as India seeks reliable resources to support its energy transition goals.





A separate meeting with Mexico’s Roberto Velasco forms part of India’s wider engagement with Latin America, a region increasingly important for trade, manufacturing partnerships and supply-chain diversification.





Jaishankar will additionally meet Poland’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski. With Poland emerging as an important economic and strategic partner in Central Europe, discussions are expected to examine defence cooperation, infrastructure projects and opportunities for greater Indian investment.





In East Asia, he is set to meet South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Hyun. South Korea remains one of India’s most important investors, particularly in electronics, automobiles and shipbuilding. Talks are expected to explore closer cooperation in advanced technology, manufacturing and industrial development.





The broader schedule highlights India’s calibrated diplomatic strategy at a time when global trade routes, energy markets and supply chains face continued disruption.





Collectively, the engagements are designed to strengthen technology and defence partnerships with Europe and South Korea, secure access to critical resources through Latin American partners, and reinforce improving ties with Canada.





The Atlanta meetings also take place against the backdrop of wider G20 discussions on economic resilience, freedom of navigation, energy security and geopolitical challenges affecting global growth.





Following his engagements in the United States, Jaishankar will travel to Antigua and Barbuda to participate in Commonwealth consultations, continuing India’s active engagement in major multilateral forums.





ANI







