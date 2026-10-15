



Keralam-based Genrobotics Innovations has secured a contract from the Indian Space Research Organisation's U R Rao Satellite Centre (URSC), marking its entry into space robotics and advanced aerospace engineering, Economic Times reported.





The award represents a major milestone in the company's evolution from solving hazardous underground sanitation challenges to developing technology for satellite missions.





Under the contract, Genrobotics will design and develop a high-precision articulated boom arm system for ISRO satellites. The project includes creating an indigenous mechanism for reflector deployment and pointing on satellite decks.





The company's Space & Advanced Robotics division will build a multi-link articulated boom arm capable of withstanding launch stresses as well as the extreme thermal and vacuum conditions encountered in space.





The system is intended to deliver accurate positioning and orientation of space-borne communication reflectors and payload instruments, supporting the performance and reliability of future satellite missions.





Beyond its technological significance, the project highlights the growing strength of Keralam's deep-tech ecosystem and its ability to contribute to India's commercial space program through indigenous design, engineering and manufacturing capabilities.





Founded in 2017, Genrobotics first gained national and international recognition through Bandicoot, the world's first robotic system developed to eliminate manual scavenging and improve the safety and dignity of sanitation workers.





Its experience building robots for toxic, confined and corrosive environments enabled the company to develop expertise in advanced actuator control, materials engineering, precision motion systems and artificial intelligence-driven robotics.





Genrobotics subsequently expanded into healthcare, heavy industry and defence. Its portfolio includes G-Gaiter, a robotic rehabilitation platform, and GENBOT, a heavy-duty robotic system designed for defence, oil and gas, and industrial applications.





The company has also incorporated Physical AI and reinforcement learning into its robotic platforms to improve adaptability, motion control and operational precision, helping it expand into international markets including the UAE, South Africa, Singapore and Malaysia.





Genrobotics has established strategic relationships with global organisations, including South African defence technology firm Armscor, while also engaging with space-sector stakeholders such as the Dubai Space Agency. The company is additionally strengthening its space and advanced robotics capabilities through dedicated research and manufacturing infrastructure in Thiruvananthapuram.





Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer Vimal Govind M K said the company's engineering foundation was built through developing robotic systems capable of operating in corrosive environments, under high torque and extreme stress conditions. He described the move into space mechanisms as a natural progression and said ISRO's confidence validates the capabilities developed by the firm over the years.





Co-founder and Chief Technology Officer Jaleesh P noted that across every sector entered by the company, its robotic platforms have been engineered for applications where precision, dependability and mission-critical performance are essential, and where failure is not an option.





Agencies







