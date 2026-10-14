



GE Aerospace has unveiled plans to almost double its spending on Indian suppliers between 2025 and 2030, underscoring its long-term commitment to one of the world's fastest-growing aviation markets.





The announcement was made in New Delhi alongside the publication of a major Ernst & Young (EY) assessment examining the company's economic contribution to India over the past four decades.





The report, titled Powering Progress: GE Aerospace's Economic Impact in India, represents the first comprehensive study of the company's influence across commercial aviation, defence, manufacturing and engineering in the country. It was released during the industry event India Taking Flight – Aviation, Innovation and the Road to Viksit Bharat 2047, which brought together senior aviation and industry leaders.





The announcement comes at a time when India's aviation sector is experiencing exceptional expansion. Domestic airlines generated approximately ₹1.58 lakh crore in revenue during FY26, highlighting the scale and momentum of the country's air transport industry. GE Aerospace stated that its engine technologies and operational reliability continue to play a significant role in supporting connectivity, efficiency and network expansion across India's aviation ecosystem.





According to the EY assessment, the wider aviation ecosystem supported by these operations sustains an estimated 3,70,000 direct jobs. The study also found that engines produced by GE Aerospace and its partners power the majority of India's commercial airline operations, with more than 1,400 engines in service as of December 2025.





Those engines have helped Indian airlines achieve some of the strongest performance metrics globally. Indian carriers recorded a passenger load factor of 88.2%, the highest in the world, while aircraft utilisation rates reached between 12 and 14 hours per day, significantly above global averages. These figures reflect the efficiency with which airlines are deploying their fleets to meet soaring passenger demand.





Vikram Rai, Chief Executive Officer for South Asia at GE Aerospace, emphasised that the company's presence in India extends well beyond engine sales. He highlighted the importance of components manufactured in Pune, engineering innovation developed in Bangalore and partnerships with Indian customers that are helping shape the future of the country's aerospace sector. He noted that increasing supplier spending is intended to strengthen the domestic supply-chain ecosystem as India advances towards its Viksit Bharat ambitions.





The growth outlook for Indian aviation remains exceptionally strong. Government projections indicate that annual domestic passenger traffic could reach 1.1 billion travellers by 2040, rising sharply from 340 million in FY26. At the same time, the country's airport network is expected to expand from 163 airports to more than 350 by 2047.





Meeting this surge in demand will require substantial fleet expansion. Industry forecasts suggest that India and the broader South Asian region will need approximately 3,300 additional aircraft by 2044. That translates into a requirement for around 6,600 additional engines, creating major opportunities for manufacturers, suppliers and maintenance providers across the region.





A significant illustration of this demand emerged in July 2026 when IndiGo announced a memorandum of understanding with CFM International covering more than 1,000 LEAP-1A engines for 510 Airbus A320neo Family aircraft. The agreement represented the largest order ever placed for LEAP engines and a record-breaking transaction for CFM International. It also included support for the development of IndiGo's future engine maintenance, repair and overhaul facility.





GE Aerospace and its partner engines are expected to power the majority of the approximately 1,500 aircraft already on order by Indian airlines. The EY report estimates that this wave of fleet expansion could generate opportunities worth more than ₹45,800 crore for India's maintenance, repair and overhaul sector, helping establish the country as a major aviation services hub.





The company's manufacturing presence in India has been built through decades of sustained investment. Its flagship Pune facility was originally established through an investment of approximately ₹1,660 crore. Since 2024 alone, GE Aerospace has invested nearly ₹457 crore in the site to increase automation, improve precision-manufacturing capabilities and strengthen workforce development programmes.





These investments have helped expand manufacturing capacity while reinforcing a broader supplier ecosystem. Today the network includes 17 major domestic partners, ranging from large industrial groups to small and medium-sized enterprises, working alongside the Pune operation. GE Aerospace spent roughly ₹1,660 crore across this Indian supply chain in 2025 and intends to increase that figure to around ₹3,320 crore by 2030.





The Pune facility has also become an important centre for workforce development. Since 2015, approximately 5,000 production associates have graduated from its apprenticeship programme. Each year, between 400 and 500 new apprentices enter the scheme, helping create a pipeline of skilled manufacturing talent for India's aerospace industry.





Meanwhile, Bangalore continues to serve as a focal point for engineering excellence. Through talent development initiatives and academic partnerships, GE Aerospace has worked closely with leading educational institutions to strengthen India's aerospace innovation capabilities. One notable collaboration with IIT Madras resulted in the design and development of a locally built Micro Turbomachine, demonstrating the growing sophistication of India's engineering ecosystem.





The company's role in India's defence sector has also expanded steadily over the decades. Since 1986, GE Aerospace has worked with Hindustan Aeronautics Limited on LM2500 naval engines as well as F404-IN20 engines that power the Tejas Mk1 light combat aircraft. The wider F404 engine family has accumulated a substantial global footprint, with more than 4,000 engines deployed across 16 countries.





A memorandum of understanding signed in 2023 established a framework for the potential manufacture of F414 engines in India for the Tejas Mk2 programme, subject to final approvals and agreements. The initiative is regarded as an important component of India's wider defence self-reliance objectives.





GE Aerospace has also strengthened its support activities within the country. The company signed a five-year Performance Based Logistics agreement with the Indian Air Force covering Apache helicopter engines. A separate arrangement will create an in-country depot facility dedicated to supporting F404-IN20 engines.





Engineering innovation remains anchored at the GE Aerospace Technology Centre in Bangalore. Established in 2000 with an investment of approximately ₹1,660 crore, the facility was among the earliest large-scale aerospace research and engineering centres created outside the United States. Over the years it has become a critical part of the company's global technology network.





The centre has secured more than 1,000 aviation patents and played an important role in the design, development and certification of the GE9X, recognised as the world's most powerful jet engine. Engineers based in Bangalore carry significant design responsibilities across programmes including the GE90, GP7200, GEnx and GE9X engine families.





The Bangalore team is also contributing to the CFM RISE program, which seeks to improve fuel efficiency by 20% while maintaining the durability and operational standards demanded by airline customers. This work reflects the broader industry focus on sustainability, lower operating costs and advanced propulsion technologies.





In addition, the centre's Digital Technology specialists support global supply-chain, maintenance, repair and overhaul, and commercial operations through increasingly advanced artificial intelligence applications. These capabilities are becoming ever more important as aviation organisations seek to improve efficiency, predictive maintenance and operational resilience.





Taken together, GE Aerospace's planned supplier investment increase, manufacturing expansion, engineering activities and long-standing partnerships illustrate a four-decade commitment to strengthening India's aerospace capabilities.





As the country's aviation market continues its rapid ascent, the company is positioning itself to play an even larger role in supporting commercial aviation growth, industrial development, engineering excellence and defence self-reliance over the decades ahead.