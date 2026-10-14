



Goodluck Defence & Aerospace Limited, a subsidiary of Goodluck India Limited, has emerged as the sole technically qualified bidder in a tender floated by Munitions India Limited (MIL) for the supply of specialised 155mm HE M1A4 ready-to-fill artillery shells.





The company successfully cleared plant audits and technical evaluations, making it the only bidder to meet all technical requirements for the contract. The shells are ready-to-fill steel casings used in 155mm artillery ammunition systems.





The development marks another significant milestone for Goodluck's expanding defence business. It follows a ₹255 crore order for empty artillery shells secured in June 2026, the company's first export shipment worth about ₹52 crore ($6 million) in March 2026, and DGQA certification received in July 2026.





Goodluck Defence & Aerospace has been steadily strengthening its position in India's defence manufacturing sector as the country increases its focus on indigenous military production and exports.





To support future demand, the company is working to expand its annual production capacity from 1,50,000 units to 4,00,000 units. The parent company is also pursuing plans to merge the defence subsidiary into the main listed entity.





While the technical qualification places Goodluck Defence & Aerospace in a favourable position, Munitions India Limited has not yet issued commercial purchase orders. Pricing, delivery schedules and final contractual terms are still awaited.





The achievement underscores the company's growing manufacturing capabilities and reinforces its ambition to become a major supplier of artillery ammunition components in both domestic and international markets.





Agencies







