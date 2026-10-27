



The Gas Turbine Research Establishment (GTRE), a key laboratory of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), has shortlisted four Indian companies for the Price Bid Opening (PBO) and Commercial Negotiation Committee (CNC) stage of an important project aimed at developing a Digital Twin Framework for an Aero Gas Turbine Engine Health & Usage Monitoring System (HUMS) under the Technology Development Fund (TDF) scheme.





The four firms that have successfully progressed to the next stage of the evaluation process are NeST / SFO Technologies of Cochin, ChiStats Labs of Pune, Nabhdhrishti Aerospace of Bangalore, and Smart Machines and Structures of Hyderabad.





The project is intended to establish an advanced Digital Twin framework capable of supporting health monitoring, diagnostics, prognostics and lifecycle management of aero gas turbine engines. Such systems are becoming increasingly important in modern aerospace engineering, allowing engineers and operators to monitor engine performance in near real time while improving maintenance planning and operational reliability.





A Digital Twin is essentially a high-fidelity virtual representation of a physical system. In the context of aero engines, it combines engineering models, operational data and advanced analytics to simulate the behaviour of the engine throughout its service life. The technology can help identify emerging faults, predict component degradation and optimise maintenance schedules before failures occur.





The initiative is being pursued under DRDO's Technology Development Fund scheme, which has been established to encourage indigenous development of advanced defence technologies by Indian industry. The scheme provides support for the design and development of critical technologies that can strengthen the country's defence industrial base while reducing dependence on foreign suppliers.





The shortlisted companies represent a diverse cross-section of India's growing aerospace and advanced engineering ecosystem. NeST and SFO Technologies have established capabilities in electronics, aerospace systems and defence technologies.





Pune-based ChiStats Labs has previously been involved in advanced analytics, artificial intelligence and digital engineering solutions for aerospace applications. Nabhdhrishti Aerospace has been active in aerospace technology development, while Smart Machines and Structures has built expertise in advanced engineering and defence-related systems.





The proposed Digital Twin framework is expected to integrate physics-based modelling with artificial intelligence and machine learning techniques. Such an approach would enable more accurate assessment of engine health, support predictive maintenance strategies and improve the ability to forecast failures before they affect operational availability.





Industry experts regard Digital Twin technology as one of the most transformative developments in aerospace engineering. By creating a virtual environment that mirrors the behaviour of an actual engine, engineers can evaluate performance under different operating conditions, test maintenance scenarios and improve system reliability without the costs associated with extensive physical testing.





For India, the development of indigenous Digital Twin capabilities for aero engines carries strategic significance. Advanced engine health monitoring systems can enhance fleet availability, reduce maintenance costs and support the long-term sustainment of military aviation platforms. The technology is also expected to contribute to future indigenous aero engine development efforts.





The movement of these four companies into the PBO and CNC stage marks an important milestone in the selection process.





The eventual winner will play a key role in developing a next-generation Digital Twin framework that could strengthen India's capabilities in digital engineering, predictive maintenance and aero-engine health management while supporting the broader objective of self-reliance in critical aerospace technologies.





Agencies







