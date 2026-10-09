



Honeywell is set to deliver four additional TPE331-12B turboprop engines to Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) by the end of the year, increasing the total number of engines supplied under the contract to eight.





The latest deliveries form part of a contract valued at more than ₹840 crore, under which Honeywell is supplying engines for the HTT-40 basic trainer aircraft, an indigenously developed platform designed for pilot training within the Indian Air Force.





The TPE331-12B engine powers the HTT-40, a key element of India's effort to strengthen domestic aerospace manufacturing and reduce reliance on imported trainer aircraft.





Honeywell has already delivered four engines and plans to hand over another four before year-end, reflecting progress in the program despite earlier global supply-chain challenges.





The agreement signed in 2022 covers the supply and manufacture of 88 TPE331-12B engines and associated kits, together with maintenance and support services. Under the arrangement, Honeywell is responsible for directly supplying the first 16 engines before transferring manufacturing know-how to HAL.





The planned technology transfer is expected to enable HAL to assemble engines domestically while expanding its maintenance, repair and overhaul capabilities in India.





Honeywell has indicated that deliveries are progressing ahead of the original schedule, with all 16 directly supplied engines expected to be delivered before the previously projected 2029 timeline.





The HTT-40 program remains a significant indigenous aerospace initiative, supporting the Indian Air Force's pilot training requirements while advancing India's long-term ambitions in aircraft and engine production.





Agencies







