IAF's existing Ilyushin's IL-78 four-engine aerial refuelling tanker





The Indian Air Force (IAF) is moving closer to finalising a long-awaited contract for the acquisition of six Multi-Mission Tanker Transport (MMTT) aircraft, with deliveries expected to take place between 2028 and 2030.





The project is estimated to be worth between ₹8,000 crore and ₹9,000 crore and is intended to significantly strengthen the service's aerial refuelling capability.





The planned acquisition marks an important step in addressing one of the IAF's longstanding operational shortfalls. The force currently operates a small fleet of six ageing IL-78 tanker aircraft, which have faced persistent maintenance and availability challenges over recent years.





Under the proposed arrangement, pre-owned Boeing-767 airframes are expected to be converted into advanced tanker transport aircraft. The conversion work is likely to be undertaken by Israel Aerospace Industries in collaboration with Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), combining proven tanker-conversion expertise with Indian industrial participation.





The aircraft will be configured to perform multiple missions beyond aerial refuelling. In addition to extending the operational range and endurance of fighter aircraft, the platforms can also support troop transport, cargo movement and other strategic airlift requirements, providing the IAF with greater flexibility during both peacetime and military operations.





The program represents a shift away from previous efforts to acquire newly manufactured tanker aircraft. Earlier competitions frequently favoured the Airbus A330 MRTT in technical evaluations, but procurement plans failed to progress because of cost concerns. The Boeing-767 conversion route is viewed as a more economical solution that can deliver the required capability at a substantially lower acquisition and life-cycle cost.





The new tankers are expected to enhance the combat reach of frontline aircraft, including the Rafale and Su-30MKI fleets, while also supporting future platforms entering IAF service. Increased aerial refuelling capacity will allow Indian combat aircraft to remain airborne for longer periods and operate effectively across extended distances without relying on forward basing.





The project also aligns with India's broader objective of increasing domestic participation in major defence procurements. Industry sources have indicated that Indian companies and HAL are expected to play a significant role in aircraft integration, maintenance and long-term support activities. This approach is intended to reduce overseas dependence while strengthening indigenous aerospace capabilities.





Once the agreement is formally signed, deliveries are expected to be phased over the 2028-2030 period, gradually expanding the IAF's tanker fleet and improving operational readiness across multiple theatres.





The acquisition is widely regarded as a critical capability enhancement for the IAF, particularly as aerial refuelling has become increasingly important for conducting long-range missions, sustaining air superiority operations and supporting India's expanding strategic requirements across the region.





Agencies







