



IIT-Madras Pravartak Technologies Foundation and Hyderabad-based Medhastra Techsystems Private Limited have entered into a collaboration to develop indigenous defence technologies, supporting India’s drive to reduce dependence on foreign defence systems and strengthen strategic self-reliance.





The partnership will focus on sovereign artificial intelligence, cognitive electronic warfare, multi-sensor data fusion, undersea sensing and autonomous platforms. These areas are regarded as critical for the future of defence capability and technological sovereignty.





IITM Pravartak, a Technology Innovation Hub is hosted by the Indian Institute of Technology-Madras, operates under the Department of Science and Technology’s National Mission on Interdisciplinary Cyber-Physical Systems. Its work spans sensors, networking, actuators and control systems.





Medhastra develops AI-powered defence systems for India’s armed forces, specialising in the integration of data from multiple sensors to improve operational awareness and support autonomous capabilities in defence environments.





Through the collaboration, Medhastra will become part of the IIT-Madras innovation ecosystem, gaining access to a leading research, deep-tech and technology translation environment. The arrangement is expected to facilitate joint research initiatives, faculty collaboration, laboratory access and student engagement.





The partnership combines IIT-Madras’ research strengths and innovation infrastructure with Medhastra’s expertise in defence applications. Both organisations aim to accelerate the transition of technologies from research laboratories to operational deployment.





According to IITM Pravartak Chief Executive Officer MJ Shankar Raman, indigenous innovation in defence artificial intelligence is essential for India’s strategic self-reliance. He stated that the collaboration is intended to help transform research outcomes into deployable technologies while supporting the vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat.





Medhastra Founder and Chief Executive Officer Abinav Varma Kalidindi described joining the IIT-Madras ecosystem as a significant milestone for the company. He noted that IIT-Madras and IITM Pravartak have established a strong reputation for converting Indian research into practical impact.





The memorandum of understanding reflects a broader effort to strengthen cooperation between academia and industry in developing indigenous defence technologies. The initiative aligns with the Government’s objective of enhancing domestic capability and self-sufficiency in the defence sector.





Established in 1959, the Indian Institute of Technology Madras is recognised as an Institution of Eminence and is among India’s leading centres for engineering, research and innovation. Its wider ecosystem includes the IIT-Madras Research Park and the IIT-Madras Incubation Cell.





Medhastra Techsystems Private Limited is a Hyderabad-based defence technology company focused on developing AI-enabled systems for India’s armed forces, with a particular emphasis on advanced sensing, autonomous operations and decision-support capabilities.





PTI







