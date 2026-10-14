



Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney held a warm and productive conversation on Tuesday, reaffirming their commitment to strengthen India-Canada relations across a range of strategic sectors, including trade, energy, technology, security, artificial intelligence and people-to-people ties.





The discussion came ahead of Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand’s visit to India and reflected the renewed momentum in bilateral relations over the past year. Both leaders agreed to build on recent progress and pursue tangible outcomes under the growing Strategic Partnership between the two countries.





A key outcome of the conversation was the renewed commitment to conclude negotiations on the India-Canada Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) at the earliest opportunity. The proposed trade pact is intended to improve market access, expand investment flows and create new commercial opportunities for businesses in both countries.





Modi and Carney reiterated their shared objective of doubling two-way trade by 2030 through deeper economic cooperation. The leaders also welcomed the ongoing Team Canada Trade Mission to India, described as a historic initiative led by Canada’s Minister of International Trade, Maninder Sidhu.





The trade mission includes around 300 delegates and represents Canada’s largest corporate delegation to visit India in three decades. Participants are exploring potential partnerships and joint ventures across sectors such as aerospace, clean energy, technology, life sciences, agri-food and forestry.





The two Prime Ministers also discussed the impact of geopolitical uncertainty in the Indo-Pacific region and highlighted the importance of trusted partnerships in areas such as energy security and agriculture. Their talks underscored the growing strategic significance of India and Canada as major Indo-Pacific stakeholders.





Carney expressed appreciation for Modi’s efforts to support a peaceful resolution of Russia’s war in Ukraine. The leaders also welcomed the bilateral security dialogue held in India last week as part of ongoing engagement between the two countries at the National Security Adviser level, covering security and law enforcement cooperation.





Both leaders agreed to remain in close contact ahead of Modi’s scheduled visit to Canada in December, which is expected to provide a further opportunity to advance bilateral priorities.





Following the conversation, Modi stated that India and Canada would continue working towards concrete outcomes in trade, energy, technology, security and people-to-people relations, adding that both countries were contributing to a more stable and prosperous world.





The discussion followed recent talks between Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal and Maninder Sidhu on advancing CEPA negotiations. Goyal emphasised the need for a balanced and mutually beneficial agreement that enhances market access while unlocking fresh trade and investment opportunities.





He expressed confidence that the proposed CEPA would inject new momentum into bilateral trade and further strengthen economic cooperation for shared prosperity.





Separately, Sidhu reiterated Canada’s commitment to deepening economic engagement with India, noting that progress on CEPA negotiations remained a priority as Ottawa seeks to expand opportunities for Canadian businesses and workers in one of the world’s fastest-growing major economies.





Meanwhile, Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand arrived in India on Tuesday. Her visit marks the third trip to India by a Canadian foreign minister since June 2025 and highlights the sustained high-level engagement that has characterised the recent improvement in bilateral ties.





India’s Ministry of External Affairs said Anand’s visit would provide an opportunity for both nations to build on recent gains and further advance cooperation in trade, energy, diplomatic engagement and people-to-people connections.





The latest flurry of diplomatic and commercial engagement suggests that both governments are seeking to move beyond recent strains in relations and establish a broader framework for long-term economic, strategic and people-centric cooperation, with the successful conclusion of CEPA emerging as a central pillar of that effort.





Agencies







