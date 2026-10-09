



India and Liberia have jointly condemned a series of recent attacks on commercial vessels and seafarers in the Gulf region, its surrounding waters and the Black Sea, describing the incidents as unacceptable and calling for their immediate cessation in the interests of peace, regional stability and the protection of maritime commerce.





In a joint statement issued in their capacity as co-chairs of the Group of Friends on Safety and Security of Shipping and Seafarers (GoF on S4), the two nations said the attacks had disrupted maritime trade, endangered civilian shipping and resulted in the loss of innocent lives.





Both countries stressed that actions targeting commercial vessels and maritime personnel are legally and morally indefensible. They urged all parties involved to halt such attacks immediately in order to safeguard regional stability and ensure the uninterrupted movement of global trade.





India and Liberia also conveyed their deepest condolences to the families of seafarers who lost their lives during the incidents and wished a swift recovery to those injured.





The statement highlighted the role of the Group of Friends on Safety and Security of Shipping and Seafarers, launched by the two countries on 25 September 2026, as a platform for strengthening international cooperation on maritime safety, security and seafarer welfare. The co-chairs reiterated their readiness to support greater coordination among stakeholders to prevent further attacks and uphold the rights and safety of seafarers.





The appeal comes amid a succession of attacks on merchant vessels operating in the Black Sea, incidents that have directly affected Indian nationals serving as crew members aboard several commercial ships.





India's Ministry of External Affairs separately condemned attacks on three merchant vessels: the Togo-flagged Alfa Watan, the Palau-flagged Able and the Liberia-flagged oil tanker Aframax Rio. The Ministry described the attacks as a serious threat to commercial shipping and maritime safety.





According to the Ministry, seven Indian nationals were among the 18 crew members aboard the Able when it came under attack. One Indian sailor sustained injuries. All crew members were subsequently evacuated with assistance from Bulgarian authorities and transported to Varna, Bulgaria, where the injured crew member received medical treatment.





India expressed gratitude to Bulgaria for its assistance during the evacuation operation.





The Ministry also confirmed that all 23 crew members aboard the Aframax Rio were Indian nationals and had been successfully rescued following the attack on the vessel.





However, Indian authorities stated that they were still awaiting information regarding the crew of the Alfa Watan.





Earlier, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal revealed that four separate incidents involving merchant vessels had occurred in the Black Sea region within a 48-hour period.





He stated that three Indian nationals were aboard the commercial vessel MV Royad Mammadov when it came under attack. While all three remained safe, one crew member suffered injuries and received medical treatment.





Jaiswal also confirmed the attack on the Alfa Watan, noting that the status of its crew was still unclear at the time of his briefing.





India reiterated that the continuing attacks on commercial shipping, civilian maritime infrastructure and seafarers remain a matter of serious concern. New Delhi again called for an immediate end to such incidents, emphasising that commercial shipping lanes must not become targets in conflict zones.





India has maintained communication channels with both Moscow and Kyiv as wider security concerns continue to affect maritime traffic in the Black Sea, where commercial shipping has faced elevated risks since the outbreak of the Russia-Ukraine conflict in 2022.





The developments follow the establishment of the GoF on S4 by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Liberian Foreign Minister Sara Beysolow Nyanti. The initiative was designed to enhance international cooperation on maritime safety, security and seafarer protection.





Speaking at the launch, Jaishankar noted that India, one of the world's largest suppliers of seafarers, had partnered with Liberia, home to the world's largest shipping registry by tonnage. He argued that recent attacks on merchant shipping and maritime personnel were wholly unacceptable and must cease immediately.





Nyanti described the initiative as an action-oriented multilateral coalition operating within the broader frameworks of the International Maritime Organization and the International Labour Organization. She said the group intended to use its collective influence to shape maritime policy, improve operational standards and better protect seafarers worldwide.





EAM Jaishankar also underscored the broader economic consequences of attacks on shipping, noting that roughly four-fifths of global trade moves by sea. He warned that disruptions to maritime transport threaten the movement of critical commodities and services, including food, fuel, fertilisers and financial services.





The Group of Friends aims to strengthen cooperation among shipping nations, flag states and major crewing countries while promoting safer sea lanes, stronger maritime security standards and greater protection for seafarers operating in increasingly challenging environments.





ANI







