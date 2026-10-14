



External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said the India-European Union Free Trade Agreement (FTA) will give India greater access to a large, mature market with strong purchasing power, describing it as a highly complementary economic partnership.





Speaking during a discussion with Bloomberg New Economy Forum Editor-in-Chief John Micklethwait in New Delhi, Jaishankar said 2026 had effectively become India's "Europe Year" because of the growing depth of engagement between New Delhi and Brussels.





He noted the symbolic significance of the European Commission and European Council Presidents attending India's National Day celebrations, calling it a reflection of strengthening ties.





EAM Jaishankar said negotiations on the India-EU FTA, which lasted 25 years, have now been concluded. He expressed hope that the agreement would enter into force within the coming months, ideally by the end of this year or early next year.





According to him, the agreement will provide India with improved access to one of the world's largest consumer markets while enhancing economic cooperation with Europe.





The minister also emphasised India's long-standing policy of maintaining extensive international partnerships while preserving strategic autonomy, rather than operating within formal alliance structures.





He argued that recent changes in India-EU relations have largely been driven by Brussels and said Europe itself is increasingly discussing strategic autonomy, a development that India views positively.





Jaishankar stressed that the FTA is not a response to an emerging multipolar world order. Instead, he said the trade agreement and broader geopolitical developments are separate trends unfolding at the same time.





Commenting on Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney's observations about shifts in the global order, Jaishankar said India's trade negotiations with Europe were already well advanced before those remarks were made.





He added that Canada's alliance-based strategic perspective should not be used to interpret India's relationship with Europe, as India is not an alliance partner and follows its own foreign policy approach.





Earlier, European Union Ambassador to India Jean-Eric Paquet described the proposed India-EU FTA as an absolute game changer for both sides.





Speaking at the Annual Session and Champion Awards 2026 of the Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers in New Delhi, Paquet said the aim is to conclude the agreement by the end of 2026 and bring it into force during 2027.





Paquet also expressed hope that an Investment Protection Agreement, currently under negotiation, would be finalised alongside the FTA. He said the combination of the two agreements could create a shared economic space linking India and Europe more closely.





According to Paquet, this framework would encourage freer trade, increase investment flows, strengthen supply chains, improve resilience, and reduce strategic dependencies across both economies.





The developments underline a significant expansion in India-EU economic cooperation, with both sides seeking deeper trade integration, stronger investment ties, and greater long-term economic security.





ANI







