



India has stepped up its maritime engagement with South Korea and Cyprus through a series of high-level meetings in Busan, as the government seeks to strengthen the supply chains, financing networks, technology partnerships and market access required to support its long-term shipbuilding ambitions.





Leading an Indian delegation, Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal held discussions with South Korean maritime institutions, shipping companies, shipbuilders and financiers, alongside bilateral talks with Cyprus' Shipping Deputy Minister Marina Hadjimanolis. The engagements focused on shipbuilding investment, marine equipment manufacturing, maritime finance, port development, shipping, green technologies and sustainable ship recycling.





The discussions form part of India's broader objective of transforming itself into a globally competitive hub for shipbuilding, shipping and maritime services by 2047. Highlighting this vision, Sonowal said, “India's shipbuilding landscape is on a fast growth trajectory backed by vision and policy initiatives of the Indian government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.”





A significant outcome of the visit was Cyprus reaffirming its support for India's efforts to secure European Union recognition for eligible Indian ship-recycling facilities. The two countries also discussed opportunities in shipbuilding, maritime investment, shipping services, seafarer welfare and maritime-related business cooperation.





Hadjimanolis noted that around 25 prominent Cypriot companies are expected to visit India in November to explore partnerships in shipping, ship management, maritime technology and allied sectors. Both sides emphasised converting the growing India-Cyprus strategic partnership into tangible commercial opportunities. Sonowal stated, “I look forward to working with you to translate our Strategic Partnership into concrete and mutually beneficial maritime outcomes.”





India's engagement with South Korean industry focused heavily on enhancing domestic shipbuilding capabilities. During talks with Kim Jin-jong, Chief Executive Officer of Sejin Heavy Industries, discussions centred on manufacturing partnerships involving large shipbuilding blocks, LPG and LNG cargo tanks, cryogenic structures and specialised marine equipment. Cochin Shipyard Limited also explored opportunities for block fabrication cooperation with the company.





Such collaborations could strengthen India's indigenous capabilities in advanced vessel construction and specialised maritime engineering, areas regarded as increasingly important as global demand for cleaner and more efficient shipping grows.





“India’s growing maritime ecosystem offers immense opportunities for Korean expertise and Indian manufacturing capabilities to come together. A modern green fleet needs specialised capability, from cryogenic tanks to ship blocks. Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision, we are building that capability at home with the best partners in the world, and green shipping in India will be stronger for it,” Sonowal said.





Further discussions took place with Yang Won-chang, President of the Korea Marine Equipment Research Institute (KOMERI), focusing on marine equipment manufacturing, research and development, testing, certification, green propulsion systems and smart maritime technologies. The two sides explored cooperation between KOMERI and the proposed India Ship Technology Centre (ISTC), which is being developed as a national platform for ship design, testing, research and training.





Sonowal highlighted the importance of developing domestic testing and certification capabilities while drawing upon Korean technical expertise to ensure Indian-made marine equipment meets international standards and supports the transition towards greener and smarter maritime operations.





The minister also met representatives of HMM, one of South Korea's major shipping companies. Discussions included the possibility of flagging vessels in India, recruiting more Indian seafarers, utilising Indian ship-recycling facilities that comply with the Hong Kong International Convention for the Safe and Environmentally Sound Recycling of Ships, and expanding shipping services to additional Indian ports beyond HMM's current network.





In another key engagement, Sonowal met Ahn Byung-gil, Chief Executive Officer of Korea Ocean Business Corporation (KOBC), to discuss investment and business opportunities across India's expanding maritime sector, particularly in port infrastructure and shipping. He encouraged deeper cooperation between Korean maritime financing institutions and Indian stakeholders.





The minister also showcased opportunities available through the Maritime Development Fund and Sagarmala Finance Corporation, inviting Korean maritime financiers to participate in India's maritime growth story. Separate discussions explored investments in India-flagged shipping, domestically manufactured containers and the upcoming Vadhvan Port project.





India's pitch to international partners was supported by the scale of opportunities emerging across the sector. The government has approved a shipbuilding support package valued at approximately USD 7.8 billion, while major shipbuilding clusters are under development. In addition, a pipeline of more than 400 vessels is estimated to be worth around USD 23 billion.





The Busan engagements opened multiple avenues for cooperation with leading global maritime players and reinforced India's efforts to develop a modern, competitive and environmentally sustainable maritime ecosystem.





The latest discussions underline New Delhi's determination to build domestic industrial capability, attract international investment and establish India as a major global centre for shipbuilding, shipping and maritime services by 2047.





Agencies







