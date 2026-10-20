



The National Cyber Security and Intelligence Bureau (NCIB) has asserted that India does not require Starlink’s services, stressing that national security, data privacy and digital sovereignty must take precedence over access to foreign-operated high-speed internet networks.





According to the organisation, India already possesses a strong and expanding telecommunications ecosystem and has no reason to compromise on critical national interests merely to obtain connectivity from an overseas provider.





NCIB maintained that the country is adequately served by its existing telecom infrastructure and domestic network capabilities. It argued that any communications platform operating in India must align fully with the nation’s security requirements and regulatory framework.





The organisation emphasised that issues relating to data security, lawful oversight and sovereign control over communications networks cannot be overlooked in favour of faster internet access. It warned that technological convenience should never outweigh concerns connected to national interests.





The remarks come amid continuing debate over Starlink’s proposed expansion in India. The satellite internet service, owned by Elon Musk’s SpaceX, has sought to enter the Indian market to provide broadband connectivity through a constellation of low-Earth-orbit satellites.





Supporters of satellite broadband argue that such services can extend internet access to remote and underserved regions where traditional terrestrial infrastructure remains limited. However, concerns have been raised by policymakers, security experts and industry stakeholders regarding data governance, regulatory compliance and the strategic implications of relying on foreign-controlled communication networks.





India has simultaneously been advancing its own digital connectivity ambitions through extensive mobile and broadband expansion, with domestic telecom operators continuing to enhance coverage across urban, rural and remote areas. Policymakers have repeatedly underlined that foreign technology providers must operate within India’s security and regulatory requirements.





Reiterating its position, NCIB said India does not need to sacrifice security, privacy or sovereignty for foreign satellite internet services, insisting that the nation’s existing telecom ecosystem remains fully capable of supporting its connectivity objectives while safeguarding national interests.





Agencies







