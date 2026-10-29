

India has reiterated its commitment to strengthening relations with Israel as the country navigates a closely contested election for the 26th Knesset, its national Parliament.

Speaking during a bi-weekly media briefing in New Delhi, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said India values its relationship with Israel and intends to deepen bilateral cooperation in the future. Referring to the ongoing election process, he stated: “We have a go od relationship with Israel. We will strengthen this relationship in the coming days...”





The vote marked Israel’s first parliamentary election since the Hamas attack of 7 October 2023, a watershed event that reshaped the country’s political and security landscape. The election was widely viewed as a key test of public sentiment following years of conflict, security concerns and intense domestic debates over judicial reforms.





With approximately 93 per cent of ballots counted, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s bloc emerged ahead of the opposition alliance led by Gadi Eisenkot. However, neither camp secured the 61-seat majority required to govern in the 120-member Knesset.





Current projections indicate Netanyahu’s bloc is on course to win 53 seats, a decline from its existing parliamentary strength. Eisenkot’s alliance is projected to secure 48 seats. Arab parties are expected to achieve a historic result with 19 seats, potentially giving them a decisive role in coalition negotiations.





The outcome has left Israel facing a familiar challenge: coalition-building. Under the country’s proportional representation system, governments are usually formed through alliances among multiple parties, making post-election negotiations crucial when no bloc wins an outright majority.





Amid the deadlock, The Democrats party leader Yair Golan revealed that he plans to meet three political leaders in an effort to explore possible pathways towards forming a government. Although he declined to identify all of them publicly, his discussions are expected to involve prominent opposition figures, including Gadi Eisenkot and B’Yachad deputy leader Yair Lapid.





“I hope to meet with all of them by Sunday,” Golan said, while refusing to confirm whether Yisrael Beytenu chairman Avigdor Liberman was among those scheduled for talks.





Golan, a member of a four-party opposition alliance, has distinguished himself from several of his allies by openly supporting the inclusion of Arab parties in a governing coalition. With Arab parties projected to hold a record number of seats, their role could prove pivotal in determining Israel’s next government.





Emphasising the need for opposition unity, Golan argued that rival parties should focus on a shared objective rather than political differences. According to him, they are united by “an overarching mission: to bring hope to the people of Israel.”





He also maintained that forming a new government is essential for addressing Israel’s security challenges, stopping the current administration’s controversial judicial overhaul plans and restoring confidence among younger generations. Golan warned that many young Israelis are now “asking whether they even want to live in this country.”





The final composition of the Knesset remains subject to the counting of remaining ballots, including special absentee votes cast by soldiers, diplomats, prisoners and medical personnel.





Nevertheless, the latest projections suggest that coalition negotiations could be lengthy and complex, with Arab parties potentially holding the balance of power in determining Israel’s next administration.





ANI







