



India has stressed that human rights are best promoted through dialogue, capacity-building and genuine partnerships rather than through politicisation, selectivity or double standards, during a debate on the Human Rights Council's report at the United Nations General Assembly.





Addressing the General Assembly, India's First Secretary Bhavika Mangalanandan said such an approach was essential if the Human Rights Council was to speak with one voice and counter perceptions that human rights were being weaponised for political purposes.





Mangalanandan thanked the President of the Human Rights Council for the briefing and noted that the year marked two significant milestones: 20 years since the UN General Assembly established the Human Rights Council through Resolution 60/251 and 60 years since the adoption of the two International Covenants on Human Rights.





She recalled that India had returned to the Council for its seventh term during 2022-24 and reaffirmed New Delhi's long-standing position that human rights should be advanced through cooperation, engagement and mutual understanding.





“Human rights are best advanced through dialogue, capacity-building, and genuine partnerships, and not by politicisation, selectivity, or double standards. This is critical if the Council is to speak in one voice and dispel the allegation of weaponisation of human rights,” she said.





Presenting four key observations on the functioning of the Human Rights Council, Mangalanandan argued that the body's credibility depended on maintaining impartiality and ensuring fair treatment of all nations. She cautioned that country-specific mandates pursued without the participation of the state concerned rarely improved conditions on the ground and instead tended to deepen divisions within the Council.





She maintained that the Universal Periodic Review mechanism remained the most appropriate platform for addressing human rights concerns because it is founded on cooperation, engagement with member states and equal treatment of all countries.





India also urged equal recognition for all categories of human rights. Mangalanandan stated that economic, social and cultural rights, along with the right to development, deserved the same level of attention as civil and political rights.





She noted that for many developing countries, particularly across the Global South, poverty, debt burdens and limited access to financing and technology remain among the most significant barriers to the full enjoyment of human rights. According to India, these challenges require greater international cooperation rather than coercive measures.





Reaffirming support for the Human Rights Council's resolution on enhancing international cooperation in the field of human rights, she said collaborative approaches were essential to addressing development-related challenges.





On technical assistance and capacity-building, Mangalanandan emphasised that such support should be provided only at the request and with the consent of the concerned state. She highlighted the Council's work related to South Sudan, Mali and Haiti, as well as initiatives supporting women's access to education and employment opportunities in digital and cyber security-related sectors.





She also addressed efforts to improve the Council's efficiency and resource management. Referring to the President's statement issued on 8 December 2025, she pointed to measures such as a three-year work plan and the voluntary rationalisation of initiatives.





According to India, any rationalisation process should remain transparent and member-driven. Mangalanandan warned that it should not disproportionately affect mandates dealing with development issues and economic, social and cultural rights.





Emphasising financial sustainability, she argued that the UN's human rights pillar required adequate and predictable funding from the organisation's regular budget. This, she said, would prevent priorities from being influenced by earmarked voluntary contributions.





India also called for stronger coordination between Geneva and New York to minimise duplication of efforts. Mangalanandan suggested mechanisms that could prevent resolutions and initiatives of a similar nature from being pursued simultaneously by both the Human Rights Council and the General Assembly.





She further expressed concern about what she described as a growing tendency for the Council to direct reporting to the General Assembly's Third Committee, including reporting by Special Rapporteurs, arguing that such overlap undermined the rationale for maintaining a specialised human rights body.





Highlighting security concerns, Mangalanandan described terrorism as one of the most serious threats to the enjoyment of human rights, particularly the right to life. Referring to the Council's recent resolution on international cooperation, she urged the body to devote sustained attention to the issue on a basis of zero tolerance.





“Mr President, terrorism remains among the gravest threats to the enjoyment of human rights, above all, the right to life. The Council has recognised this in its resolution on international cooperation this year. We would encourage the Council to give this threat the sustained attention it warrants on the basis of zero tolerance,” she said.





Concluding her remarks, Mangalanandan said India brought a pluralistic and balanced perspective to the Human Rights Council and remained committed to working with member states and observers to bridge divisions and strengthen consensus within the body.





The intervention follows India's recent remarks before the UN General Assembly's Third Committee on 20 October, when the country asserted that human rights should not be used as an instrument of political pressure or selective country targeting.





During that discussion, Ministry of External Affairs Deputy Secretary Barkha Tamrakar addressed the agenda item concerning the Working Group on Enforced or Involuntary Disappearances. She highlighted India's constitutional and institutional safeguards for addressing allegations of human rights violations.





Tamrakar pointed to Article 21 of the Constitution, judicial remedies, national and state human rights commissions, an independent media and an active civil society as mechanisms that promote transparency and provide avenues for accountability and redress.





She described India as a vibrant democracy founded on the rule of law and reiterated that constitutional protections and independent institutions offer safeguards against alleged enforced disappearances, while emphasising that human rights issues should be addressed through accountability, transparency and cooperation rather than selective political targeting.





ANI







