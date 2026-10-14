



India and the United States appear to be moving steadily towards the completion of a long-discussed bilateral trade agreement, with External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar signalling that negotiations are approaching a decisive stage.





Speaking during a conversation with Bloomberg New Economy Forum Editor-in-Chief John Micklethwait in New Delhi, Jaishankar indicated that discussions between officials from both countries had reached an advanced phase, although a number of unresolved matters still required attention before a final outcome could be achieved.





While refraining from revealing sensitive details of the negotiations, he suggested that the process was moving towards what he described as a "landing point". According to him, both governments were actively engaged in addressing the remaining challenges and refining the final contours of the proposed arrangement.





Jaishankar stressed that trade negotiations with a major economic power such as the United States involve more than simply reaching a bilateral understanding. Countries must also evaluate how the terms being discussed compare with the agreements Washington is negotiating with other major economies around the world.





He explained that this wider competitive dimension remains significant because several countries are simultaneously pursuing their own trade arrangements with the United States. As a result, the full picture is not yet entirely clear, since not all of those negotiations have been completed.





According to the minister, trade officials, including representatives from the Office of the United States Trade Representative and India's Commerce and Industry Ministry, are continuing intensive discussions aimed at resolving outstanding differences.





His remarks reflected cautious optimism rather than outright certainty. Although he declined to predict a timeline for completion, he made it clear that he believes the negotiations are progressing in the right direction and are considerably advanced compared with earlier stages.





The comments come at a time when economic ties between New Delhi and Washington have become increasingly important within the broader framework of their strategic relationship.





Over the past two decades, trade between the two countries has expanded significantly, making the United States one of India's most important commercial partners. Both governments have repeatedly expressed a desire to deepen economic engagement and reduce barriers affecting businesses, investors and exporters.





During the discussion, Jaishankar broadened the conversation beyond trade and reflected on changing global geopolitical realities. He noted that the United States has altered the way it engages with the international community and has substantially reassessed the foundations of many of its external relationships.





According to him, this shift is not a challenge unique to India.





Instead, he argued that countries across the world are being compelled to reassess their own relationships with Washington as America's priorities and methods of engagement continue to evolve.





Referring to developments such as Brexit, Donald Trump's election victory and growing scepticism towards globalisation, Jaishankar said these trends had already indicated several years ago that the international environment was entering a period of structural change.





He suggested that governments around the world are now dealing with the consequences of those transformations.





The minister rejected the notion that India alone faces difficulties in dealing with the United States.





Rather, he argued that virtually every major nation is adapting to an America that has repositioned itself economically and strategically. In his assessment, countries must recalculate their approaches and reset aspects of their engagement with Washington in response to the new realities.





EAM Jaishankar also highlighted an important distinction in India's relationship with the United States.





Unlike many countries in Europe and certain nations in East Asia that are linked to Washington through formal alliance structures and treaty commitments, India is not an official military ally of the United States.





Instead, the relationship rests on a strategic partnership built around shared interests and overlapping objectives. He explained that this framework has enabled both countries to cooperate across a range of sectors without the obligations typically associated with formal alliances.





According to Jaishankar, the broader areas of convergence that have guided India-US relations for more than twenty years remain intact.





He indicated that while America may be reviewing aspects of its alliance system and treaty arrangements elsewhere, the fundamental basis of cooperation between New Delhi and Washington has not undergone a comparable shift.





As a result, he suggested that the strategic logic underpinning bilateral ties remains largely unchanged despite adjustments occurring elsewhere in the international system. Turning specifically to trade policy, Jaishankar said the United States now possesses a markedly different approach towards tariffs.





He linked that approach to Washington's determination to rebuild and strengthen its domestic industrial base.





According to his assessment, the ongoing tariff debate is closely connected to American efforts to promote reindustrialisation and redefine the conditions under which foreign economies gain access to the US market.





He argued that these twin objectives are shaping trade negotiations not only with India but with every major economy seeking access to American consumers. As Washington pushes for new arrangements, countries around the world are being drawn into complex negotiations aimed at balancing market access with domestic economic priorities.





Within that context, Jaishankar said India is already at a comparatively advanced stage of discussions.





His comments align with recent statements from senior American officials who have also signalled that negotiations are entering their final phase.





Earlier in October, United States Trade Representative Jamieson Greer said discussions between the two countries had moved into what Americans often describe as the "short strokes", a phrase commonly used to indicate the final stretch of a lengthy process.





Greer stated that he believed negotiations were approaching the end stage, although he cautioned against expecting an immediate announcement. According to him, negotiators have already identified the full range of issues that continue to act as sticking points.





He said officials on both sides are working diligently to resolve those matters.





Greer also revealed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump recently held what he described as a very constructive conversation.





He indicated that another discussion between the two leaders could take place soon in order to review progress and assess the status of negotiations. The American official emphasised that the remaining differences are well understood by both sides and that efforts are focused on resolving them rather than identifying new areas of disagreement.





His remarks suggested a degree of confidence that the negotiations have entered a more focused and manageable phase. Greer also described his discussions with Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal as constructive.





Officials from both countries have remained actively engaged, continuing negotiations while seeking mutually acceptable solutions to the remaining concerns. The ministerial engagement followed meetings held on the sidelines of the G20 Trade Ministers' Meeting in Milwaukee.





The tone emerging from both capitals indicates that negotiators are concentrating on a relatively narrow set of unresolved issues rather than confronting fundamental disagreements.





For now, officials remain cautious about predicting exactly when the agreement will be finalised. Nevertheless, remarks from Jaishankar, Greer and other key participants point towards a shared belief that the negotiations have entered their concluding phase and are steadily moving closer to a mutually acceptable outcome.





ANI







