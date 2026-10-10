



The Ministry of Defence has issued a single-tender Request for Proposal (RFP) to Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) for the supply of one indigenous Shakti Electronic Warfare (EW) system, intended to replace the ageing Ellora Mk-II suite aboard an Indian Navy warship.





The procurement is widely viewed as part of a targeted modernisation effort for an Eastern Fleet vessel, with a Shivalik-class stealth frigate considered a likely candidate, although the specific platform has not been officially identified.





Under the contract, BEL is required to manufacture and deliver one complete Shakti EW suite within 18 months to the Weapon Equipment Depot in Visakhapatnam, where the system will be prepared for installation and integration.





Developed by the Defence Electronics Research Laboratory under DRDO and produced by BEL, the Shakti system is designed to detect, intercept, classify, identify and jam both conventional and advanced radar emissions, significantly enhancing a warship's electronic warfare and self-protection capabilities.





Its Electronic Support Measures component provides wideband coverage from 0.175 GHz to 40 GHz, enabling high-accuracy direction finding, radio-frequency fingerprinting, as well as signal recording and replay functions for operational analysis.





The Electronic Countermeasures module operates across the 6 GHz to 40 GHz spectrum using Digital Radio Frequency Memory technology. It can generate up to 50 kW effective radiated power and is designed to counter more than eight simultaneous radar threats, improving survivability against modern surveillance systems and anti-ship missile engagements.





The latest acquisition is separate from the Ministry of Defence's February 2024 contract valued at ₹2,269.54 crore for 11 Shakti EW systems and associated equipment for newer frontline warships, including Visakhapatnam-class destroyers and Project 17A Nilgiri-class frigates.





Unlike that earlier order, the present RFP focuses on retrofitting an existing naval platform, reflecting the Indian Navy's broader effort to replace legacy electronic warfare suites with indigenous systems across the fleet.





The Shakti system has already been installed on INS Visakhapatnam and has also been integrated into other major naval platforms, including INS Vikrant.





The upgrade is expected to strengthen electronic defence capabilities while further expanding the Navy's reliance on domestically developed and manufactured technologies, supported by a wider Indian industrial supply chain that includes MSMEs.





Agencies







