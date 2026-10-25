



India's battery energy storage sector recorded exceptional growth during the first six months of 2026, with 8.2 gigawatt-hours (GWh) of battery storage capacity added between January and June, Industrial Info portal reported





According to Mercom India Research, this represented an almost 84-fold increase compared with the 98.4 megawatt-hours (MWh) installed during the corresponding period of 2025.





The rapid expansion pushed the country's cumulative installed battery energy storage capacity to 9.3 GWh by the end of June 2026, underlining the accelerating adoption of energy storage technologies across the power sector.





Standalone battery energy storage systems (BESS) remained the dominant deployment model, accounting for 83% of cumulative installed capacity. Rajasthan emerged as the leading state, hosting 36% of total installations, while Gujarat followed with a 20% share. The concentration of projects in these states reflects their significant renewable energy footprints and growing demand for grid-balancing solutions.





The sharp rise in storage deployment highlights increasing investment in infrastructure designed to improve grid stability, manage peak electricity demand and support the integration of renewable energy sources. Battery storage systems allow excess electricity generated during periods of strong renewable output to be stored and supplied when generation falls or demand rises, helping to maintain a more reliable power network.





Project development activity also gathered pace during the first half of the year. Around 28 gigawatts (GW) of storage capacity was tendered, while approximately 9 GW was auctioned. These figures demonstrate strengthening momentum in the procurement pipeline, although tendered and auctioned projects should not be interpreted as operational capacity.





The strong pipeline of new projects suggests that energy storage is becoming an increasingly important component of India's clean energy transition.





As renewable power generation expands, utilities and grid operators are expected to rely more heavily on battery storage to improve system flexibility, enhance electricity supply reliability and support the delivery of a more resilient and lower-carbon power system.





Industry trends indicate that growing recognition of storage's value in peak-demand management and renewable integration is encouraging greater participation from utilities and distribution companies.





The sector's rapid growth trajectory positions battery storage as a critical enabler of India's long-term energy security and decarbonisation objectives.





Agencies







