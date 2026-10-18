



India's effort to deploy the indigenous Zorawar light tank along the Himalayan frontier is facing a significant design challenge, with the Indian Army seeking higher levels of protection against modern battlefield threats, Times of India reported





The additional requirement could lead to major engineering modifications and delay the tank's planned induction until 2028-2029.





The central issue revolves around balancing survivability and mobility. While stronger armour would improve crew protection against heavier ammunition, it could also increase the vehicle's weight and reduce the agility that is essential for operations in high-altitude regions.





Zorawar was specifically conceived as a lightweight platform capable of operating in the difficult terrain of eastern Ladakh and other Himalayan sectors, where steep gradients, narrow roads, low oxygen levels and limited infrastructure pose serious challenges for conventional armoured vehicles.





The Army is reportedly seeking protection levels capable of resisting 30mm armour-piercing ammunition. The existing configuration is understood to provide frontal protection broadly aligned with STANAG 4569 Level 4 standards, while future requirements aim for protection closer to Level 6.





Additional improvements to side and rear protection are also being evaluated as part of the Army's enhanced survivability requirements. Engineers are examining modular armour solutions, including bolt-on ceramic protection packages, as a way to strengthen the tank without completely redesigning the platform.





However, any combination of additional armour, active protection systems and other survivability enhancements would inevitably increase overall combat weight.





The current Zorawar design weighs around 25 tons and is powered by a Cummins diesel engine producing approximately 760 horsepower.





If the vehicle's weight rises to roughly 30 to 32 tons, the existing powerpack may no longer provide the desired power-to-weight ratio, acceleration and hill-climbing performance required for mountain warfare.





Such a scenario could force the integration of a more powerful engine, triggering fresh rounds of testing, validation and certification before production can proceed.





These factors are contributing to expectations that the tank may now enter service around 2028-2029 rather than the earlier target of 2027.





The challenge highlights the complex trade-offs involved in designing armour for high-altitude operations, where mobility can be as important as firepower and protection.





China's Type 15 light tank offers an important benchmark. The platform weighs around 33 to 36 tons depending on configuration and is powered by an engine producing roughly 1,000 horsepower, enabling effective operations in mountainous regions.





Even so, Indian planners must account for different operational requirements, transportability needs and logistical considerations, meaning Zorawar cannot simply replicate the Chinese design approach.





The Zorawar project emerged after the 2020 India-China military confrontation in eastern Ladakh, which underscored the need for a highly mobile armoured platform capable of rapid deployment along the Line of Actual Control.





Unlike the heavier T-72 and T-90 fleets, Zorawar was designed to combine mobility, firepower and strategic deployability. One of its key advantages is its ability to be transported by aircraft such as the C-17 Globemaster-III.





The tank is equipped with a 105mm gun housed in the Belgian-developed Cockerill 3105 turret, providing substantial firepower while maintaining a compact and lightweight profile.





The Indian Army plans to acquire 354 Zorawar light tanks. The first 59 vehicles are being developed through a partnership between DRDO and Larsen & Toubro, while TATA Advanced Systems has emerged as the lowest bidder for the remaining 295 tanks. It is important to note that being the lowest bidder does not automatically mean a contract has been awarded. Mahindra Defence Systems has also participated in the competition.





A phased acquisition strategy remains possible, allowing initial vehicles to enter production while later batches receive upgraded armour and survivability enhancements once the final configuration is approved. This approach could help the Army field the platform sooner while preserving the option for future capability improvements.





Agencies







