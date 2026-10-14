



India’s indigenously developed Light Utility Helicopter (LUH), a key platform intended to meet the operational requirements of both the Indian Army and the Indian Air Force, has entered the final phase of certification and mission equipment integration.





The milestone brings the long-awaited helicopter closer to frontline service and marks a significant step in India's drive for greater self-reliance in military aviation.





The helicopter is currently undergoing advanced certification activities overseen by the Centre for Military Airworthiness and Certification (CEMILAC). Once the aircraft receives its military type certificate and formal clearance for induction, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) plans to deliver the first 12 Limited Series Production helicopters to the Army and Air Force during FY 2027-28.





Officials said that a number of performance and capability enhancements are being incorporated before final certification. Flight testing associated with these improvements is already at an advanced stage, with the objective of ensuring the helicopter fully satisfies military airworthiness standards and operational requirements.





A key focus of the ongoing trials is the refinement of the helicopter’s autorotation characteristics. Autorotation is a critical emergency procedure that allows a helicopter to descend and land safely in the event of engine power loss. Improving this capability is expected to further enhance flight safety and operational resilience.





Engineers are also integrating an Automatic Flight Control System (AFCS), designed to reduce pilot workload, improve handling qualities and increase lateral stability. Such systems are particularly valuable during demanding missions in difficult terrain and adverse weather conditions.





According to officials, the certification framework for the LUH has been shaped by stringent military airworthiness requirements and the unique operational needs of Army Aviation. The aircraft is required to demonstrate safe, reliable and consistent performance across a wide operational envelope before it can be cleared for service.





This includes operations in hot-and-high environments, rugged mountainous regions and sandy or dusty conditions commonly encountered during military missions. These demanding operating environments have historically placed considerable stress on light helicopters deployed by the armed forces.





Feedback from Army and Air Force flying units operating the initial helicopters will be incorporated into subsequent production batches. This approach is intended to further refine the platform and ensure that future aircraft reflect real-world operational experience from frontline users.





HAL expects the Army and Air Force to place combined orders for at least 187 helicopters. Such an order would make the LUH one of the most significant indigenous rotary-wing acquisition programs undertaken by the armed forces in recent years.





The helicopter has been designed as a versatile multi-role platform capable of undertaking reconnaissance and surveillance missions, logistics support tasks, troop transportation, casualty evacuation, pilot training, disaster relief operations and high-altitude deployments.





To support anticipated production requirements, HAL has established dedicated manufacturing facilities for the LUH at Tumkur. The production line currently has the capacity to manufacture around 30 helicopters annually, with the ability to increase output to approximately 60 aircraft per year if future demand requires it.





The LUH is set to replace the ageing Cheetah and Chetak helicopter fleets, both of which have been in service for decades. The replacement effort has become increasingly important as these legacy platforms have suffered from age-related limitations and have been involved in a number of accidents over the years.





The Army is expected to begin retiring its Cheetah and Chetak fleets within the next one to two years. Their replacement is likely to occur progressively over the following eight to ten years as new helicopters enter service in larger numbers.





Military planners have adopted a two-pronged strategy to address capability gaps during the transition period. Alongside the induction of the LUH, the services are considering the leasing of similar helicopters to meet immediate operational requirements until sufficient indigenous aircraft become available.





HAL previously licence-produced 625 Cheetah and Chetak helicopters for use across the armed forces. While the company no longer manufactures these aircraft, it continues to provide maintenance and repair support for the existing fleets.





The Cheetah program originated after HAL signed an agreement with French aerospace company Aerospatiale in 1970. Earlier, in 1962, HAL partnered with Sud-Aviation, now part of Airbus, to manufacture the Chetak helicopter in India.





The LUH program forms an important component of India’s broader military modernisation effort. Once certified and inducted, the helicopter is expected to provide a modern, locally developed replacement for legacy light helicopters while strengthening domestic aerospace manufacturing capabilities and reducing long-term dependence on foreign platforms.





Agencies







