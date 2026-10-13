



The Indo-French TRISHNA (Thermal Infra-Red Imaging Satellite for High-Resolution Natural Resource Assessment) mission has entered an advanced stage of realisation and is expected to be launched within the next 12 to 16 months, according to senior ISRO officials.





Speaking at the TRISHNA Water for Tomorrow workshop, Jasvinder Singh Khoral, Director (Projects) at the UR Rao Satellite Centre (URSC), said the mission has been under conceptualisation and formalisation for nearly a decade and has now progressed to the final stages ahead of launch.





TRISHNA will become the third jointly developed satellite mission between India and France, following the successful Megha-Tropiques and SARAL missions, further strengthening long-standing space cooperation between ISRO and the French space agency CNES.





Under the partnership, URSC is responsible for the realisation of the satellite bus and a portion of the payloads, while CNES will provide the remaining payload elements. The mission's data is expected to be processed jointly in both India and France.





Nagalakshmi AM, Project Director of TRISHNA, stated that the mission is primarily aimed at improving water-resource management through advanced Earth-observation capabilities spanning visible, short-wave infrared and thermal infrared wavelengths.





She added that the mission will follow an open-data policy, allowing scientific data to be disseminated globally in a seamless manner and supporting the international research community.





The satellite will be launched aboard ISRO's Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV), continuing the workhorse launcher's role in deploying advanced Earth-observation spacecraft.





Jointly developed by ISRO and CNES, TRISHNA is designed to provide high-spatial-resolution and high-temporal-resolution observations of Earth's surface temperature, emissivity, radiation variables and biophysical parameters. These measurements are intended to support surface-energy budgeting and environmental monitoring from regional to global scales.





The mission is expected to play an important role in tracking water stress, agricultural conditions, vegetation health, urban heat effects and climate-related changes, providing valuable data for scientists, policymakers and resource managers.





TRISHNA will carry two principal payloads. The Thermal Infra-Red (TIR) payload is being developed by CNES, while ISRO is developing the Visible-Near Infra-Red Short Wave Infra-Red (VNIR-SWIR) payload.





Once operational, the satellite is expected to deliver detailed thermal and optical observations that will strengthen natural-resource assessment, environmental monitoring and sustainable water-management efforts across the globe.





Agencies







