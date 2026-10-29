



Goa Shipyard Limited (GSL) has launched the fourth Shachi-class Next Generation Offshore Patrol Vessel (NGOPV), INS Srishti (Yard 1283), at its Vaddem facility in Goa on 27 October 2026.





The launch represents another important step in strengthening the Indian Navy’s indigenous maritime capabilities and advancing India's domestic shipbuilding sector.





Named Srishti, a Sanskrit word meaning “Creation” or “Act of Creating”, the vessel is the fourth NGOPV being constructed by GSL under the Indian Navy’s ambitious offshore patrol vessel modernisation program.





The vessel's keel was laid on 9 June 2025, and its launch marks a significant construction milestone as it progresses towards fitting out, harbour trials, sea trials and eventual induction into operational service with the Indian Navy.





INS Srishti forms part of the Indian Navy’s NGOPV acquisition program, under which 11 vessels were ordered through contracts signed on 30 March 2023. The project is being executed simultaneously by two Indian shipyards, with seven vessels being constructed by Goa Shipyard Limited and four by Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers (GRSE).





The program has been developed under the Buy (Indian-IDDM) category, placing emphasis on indigenous design, development and manufacturing. The overall project value is approximately ₹9,781 crore and is expected to generate substantial employment opportunities across India's defence manufacturing ecosystem.





Designed as versatile multi-mission platforms, the NGOPVs will undertake a broad range of operational tasks, including maritime surveillance, Search and Rescue (SAR), protection of offshore assets, Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR), and anti-piracy operations. The vessels are intended to enhance the Navy’s ability to safeguard coastal waters, monitor key sea lanes and protect national maritime interests.





The launch also underlines the continuing collaboration between the Indian Navy and India's domestic shipbuilding industry. These next-generation vessels are expected to strengthen maritime security while reducing dependence on foreign-built platforms.





Speaking on the significance of the program, GSL leadership highlighted the shipyard’s commitment to delivering high-quality naval platforms that meet the Indian Navy’s operational requirements. The company noted that “each milestone strengthens GSL's role in the country's defence manufacturing ecosystem and advances the national vision of self-reliance in defence production.”





The NGOPV program aligns closely with the Government of India's Aatmanirbhar Bharat and Make in India initiatives, reinforcing the country's long-term objective of building advanced naval capabilities through indigenous technology, innovation and industrial expertise.





PIB







