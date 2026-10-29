



The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is preparing for an unprecedented launch as it readies the NVS-03 navigation satellite for lift-off aboard the GSLV-F18 rocket on October 30.





The mission is attracting significant attention because the satellite is expected to fly with its pyrotechnic valves, or pyro valves, already in the open position, a configuration never before attempted by ISRO during its 51-year history of satellite launches.





According to senior officials associated with the mission, all of the satellite's pyro valves have already been activated and opened ahead of launch.





“All valves are fired and open,” one source stated, while another official confirmed, “Yes, the satellite will be flown with its valves open.”





The unusual decision follows the failure of the NVS-02 navigation satellite mission, which was launched aboard GSLV-F15 on January 29, 2025. Although NVS-02 was successfully injected into a Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit, it was unable to raise itself into its intended operational orbit because oxidiser flow to its liquid apogee motor could not be established.





Subsequent investigations revealed that the drive signal required to activate the oxidiser-line pyro valve never reached the component. An expert committee determined that the most likely cause was the disengagement of at least one contact in both the primary and redundant connector paths. As a result, the valve remained closed, preventing oxidiser from reaching the propulsion system.





A pyro valve is a single-use device designed to remain closed until it receives an electrical firing command. Once activated, the valve opens permanently, allowing fuel or oxidiser to flow through the spacecraft's propulsion system.





The NVS-02 setback triggered a major engineering review inside ISRO and raised a critical question for the NVS-03 mission: whether the spacecraft should be launched with the oxidiser-line pyro valve already open, thereby eliminating the possibility of another signal-path failure preventing activation in orbit.





The strategy removes one potential point of failure but introduces new engineering concerns. With the pyro valve already open, downstream latch valves will be responsible for maintaining isolation within the propulsion system.





Engineers have assessed the possibility that launch vibrations or pressure variations could create leakage risks, making the decision a carefully balanced trade-off between two different categories of mission risk.





Some satellite specialists have noted that a pyro valve is fundamentally intended to be a closed mechanism that opens only once through pyrotechnic action and remains open thereafter. Nevertheless, ISRO appears to have concluded that the advantages of eliminating the activation risk outweigh the associated concerns.





The success of NVS-03 is particularly important because India's Navigation with Indian Constellation (NavIC) system is currently operating with limited redundancy. Government disclosures have indicated that only a small number of satellites are presently delivering full positioning, navigation and timing services, while at least four operational satellites are needed to maintain basic positioning capability.





Consequently, NVS-03 is not merely another satellite launch. It is a key mission intended to strengthen and restore the resilience of the NavIC constellation, which provides independent regional navigation services for India and surrounding areas.





The satellite represents the third spacecraft in India's next-generation NVS series and carries several upgrades, including indigenous atomic clock technology. It also supports L1-band navigation signals in addition to the existing L5 and S-band services, improving compatibility with a broader range of civilian and commercial navigation receivers.





Scheduled to be launched by the GSLV-F18 rocket from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre on the October 30th at 1120 pm, the mission is being closely watched across the Indian space sector.





A successful flight would not only improve the operational capability of NavIC but also validate one of the most unusual engineering decisions ever taken for an Indian satellite mission.





ISRO







