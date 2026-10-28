



Indian engineering and infrastructure major Larsen & Toubro (L&T) has secured two significant contracts for Dhaka Metro Line 1 in Bangladesh, with a combined value estimated to be approximately ₹10,000 crore, ANI reported.





The awards mark another important milestone in L&T's growing presence in South Asia's urban transport sector and reinforce its longstanding partnership with Bangladesh's metro rail development program.





The contracts have been awarded by Dhaka Mass Transit Company Limited (DMTCL) and cover a broad range of railway systems required for the country's first underground metro corridor. The scope includes track works, electrical infrastructure, signalling systems, telecommunications networks and platform screen doors, all of which are critical to safe and efficient metro operations.





L&T's Transportation Infrastructure business will execute Contract Package CP09 in collaboration with Japan's Sumitomo Corporation. This package covers track works and key electrical systems across the metro network. The company will also undertake Contract Package CP10, which involves the deployment of signalling, telecommunications and platform screen door systems.





The latest awards represent repeat business for L&T in Bangladesh. The company previously delivered integrated railway systems for Dhaka Metro Line 6, which is already operational and has become a vital component of the capital's public transport network.





The new contracts further strengthen L&T's position as a key technology and infrastructure partner in the country's expanding mass-transit sector.





Dhaka Metro Line 1 is planned as a roughly 31-kilometre network comprising two routes. The Airport Line will run between Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport and Kamalapur, covering 19.87 kilometres, of which 16.4 kilometres will be underground. The second route, known as the Purbachal Line, will extend 11.34 kilometres from Notun Bazar to Purbachal Terminal.





Once completed, the metro system will feature 19 stations and a major depot at Pitalganj. The project is expected to improve urban mobility across Dhaka, a city that faces some of the most severe traffic congestion challenges in the region, while also supporting long-term economic growth and sustainable transportation objectives.





Under CP09, L&T will be responsible for the design, procurement, installation, testing and commissioning of complete track works, power supply and distribution systems, traction substations, overhead catenary systems and associated electrical facilities required for railway operations.





The CP10 package encompasses signalling and telecommunication systems, together with platform screen doors across the entire network. These systems will play a central role in train movement control, operational communications, service reliability and passenger safety throughout the metro corridor.





The Dhaka Metro Line 1 project is being financed by the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), reflecting continued Japanese support for Bangladesh's large-scale transport modernisation efforts. Construction and system integration activities are scheduled to progress over the coming years, with full project completion targeted for December 2033.





ANI







