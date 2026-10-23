



US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has said India’s decision to diversify its crude oil imports has been guided by its own strategic interests rather than any pressure from Washington.





In an exclusive interview during his three-day visit to India, Rubio stressed that excessive dependence on a single energy supplier can leave countries exposed to supply disruptions and geopolitical risks. He said India had made significant progress in broadening its energy portfolio and that this should not be viewed as the result of threats or external coercion.





The remarks are significant because India’s purchases of discounted Russian crude have periodically created friction with former US President Donald Trump. Last year, Trump imposed an additional 25 per cent tariff on Indian goods, taking the total levy to 50 per cent, arguing that revenue from Russian oil exports was helping to sustain Moscow’s war effort in Ukraine. The extra tariff was subsequently withdrawn earlier this year.





India has continued to expand its crude oil imports amid global geopolitical uncertainty, although Russia remains the country’s largest supplier. Recent data indicate that Russia’s share of India’s oil imports has fallen to 33.5 per cent from 46.6 per cent, while purchases from the Middle East have increased considerably.





Union Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri recently highlighted that India, which imports more than 80 per cent of its crude oil requirements, has expanded its network of suppliers from 27 countries to 41. New Delhi has consistently maintained that its energy procurement decisions are based on national interest and the need to secure reliable and affordable supplies for consumers.





Rubio emphasised that India’s energy strategy should not be interpreted simply as a reduction in Russian oil purchases. “It is not so much about buying less Russian oil as it is about buying more US crude or Venezuelan or others from the Western Hemisphere. I think that’s in India’s interests and obviously we want to help facilitate it,” he said.





The US Secretary of State also praised India’s refining sector, describing it as one of the country’s major strengths. “Where India has real capability is ramping up refining. India has the capacity and the capability not just to refine more, but to, in a very short order, have the kinds of investments that would allow it to expand its refining capability even further,” Rubio said.





His comments follow a visit to Reliance Industries’ Jamnagar refining complex, where he reportedly described India as a “refining superpower”. The praise reflects growing US interest in strengthening energy cooperation with India, particularly as global energy supply chains continue to evolve.





Rubio also defended Trump’s recent decision to waive key Russia-related sanctions and tariffs that had raised concerns in India. The measures, which were due to take effect this week, could have exposed Indian exports to tariffs of as much as 100 per cent.





The decision came shortly after Trump reached an agreement with Russian President Vladimir Putin that would allow 3,00,000 tons of Russian diesel to enter the American and global markets. The move drew criticism from Ukraine, which questioned Washington’s approach towards Russian energy exports during the ongoing conflict.





Defending the policy, Rubio argued that foreign policy decisions must take into account broader economic and geopolitical realities rather than viewing every issue solely through the prism of the Russia-Ukraine war. “While we are doing all we can to bring an end to the war, we also recognise the impact it is having on the global economy,” he said.





“I think the President made a very wise decision, which will allow additional energy flows into the global marketplace. Diesel prices are high all over the world,” Rubio added, arguing that increased supplies could help ease pressure on global fuel markets.





When asked to assess the current state of India-US relations on a scale of 10, Rubio declined to assign a numerical rating. Instead, he described the partnership in broader terms, saying, “I wouldn’t put a number on it. It is a very important relationship.”





The comments underscore Washington’s growing recognition of India’s role as a major energy consumer, refining hub and strategic partner. They also reflect a shared interest in expanding energy cooperation while allowing New Delhi to retain flexibility in safeguarding its long-term energy security and economic interests.





Agencies







