



The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has underlined the steady continuation of diplomatic engagement between India and China, following remarks by Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal indicating potential scope for rebuilding economic ties with Beijing.





During a media briefing, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal noted that India and China have held a series of high-level meetings over the past year. He highlighted the summit-level interaction between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit, adding that the government has consistently kept the public informed of developments in the bilateral relationship and would continue to do so.





Jaiswal's remarks came after Goyal stated that India remains open to business and economic engagement with countries around the world, including China, provided such relationships are based on fairness, continuity and a stable geopolitical environment.





Speaking at the Bloomberg New Economy Forum, Goyal said India is willing to engage globally as long as it receives a fair deal, has confidence in the continuity of cooperation and sees no deterioration in the geopolitical situation. He added that efforts are underway to redevelop relations with China, although the future course of that process remains open.





The comments suggest a cautious willingness to explore greater economic cooperation after several years of strained ties following tensions along the Line of Actual Control and heightened scrutiny of Chinese investments in India.





Separately, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar reiterated that peace and tranquillity along the India-China border remain essential prerequisites for the normalisation of bilateral ties. Speaking with Bloomberg New Economy Forum Editor-in-Chief John Micklethwait, he noted that India and China do not have an agreed border and that the issue has persisted for decades.





Jaishankar observed that from 1975 until 2020 no blood was shed along the border, allowing bilateral relations to expand despite unresolved boundary questions. He pointed out that the last fatalities before 2020 had occurred in 1975, highlighting the relative stability that existed for nearly 45 years.





Reaffirming India's position, Jaishankar said that a stable boundary and peace in border regions are fundamental to any normal relationship with China. He stated that as conditions along the border have improved and largely stabilised since 2024, broader bilateral relations have also moved correspondingly towards greater normality.





Addressing the possibility of increased Chinese investment in India, Jaishankar said discussions on future opportunities remain ongoing.





However, he clarified that decisions relating to investment and market access would be considered separately from the boundary dispute, indicating that economic issues and border management would continue to be assessed on distinct tracks.





The latest remarks from both Goyal and Jaishankar reflect India's calibrated approach towards China, balancing economic opportunities with strategic considerations while maintaining that sustained stability along the border remains the foundation for any broader improvement in ties.





Agencies







