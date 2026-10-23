



The Ministry of Defence’s latest vigilance register identifies 22 firms facing procurement-related restrictions, comprising six debarred companies, 15 firms placed on hold or under suspension, and one company subject to restricted procurement measures.





The updated list reflects the MoD’s continuing oversight of defence procurement and contracting activities, with actions ranging from complete debarment to temporary suspension and limited business restrictions. Such measures are typically implemented to safeguard transparency, accountability and integrity within the acquisition process.





Among the six debarred entities is Singapore Technologies Kinetics Ltd. (STK), alongside Israel Military Industries Ltd. (IMI), Corporation Defence of Russia, R K Machine Tools Ltd. of Ludhiana, Rheinmetall Air Defence (RAD) of Zurich, and T S Kisan & Co. Pvt. Ltd. of New Delhi. Debarment effectively excludes these firms from participating in MoD procurement activities for the duration of the sanction.





The largest category comprises 15 firms that have been placed on hold or suspended pending further review or administrative action. These include Infotech Design System (IDS), Mauritius; IDS, Tunisia; IDS Infotech Ltd., Mohali; Aeromatrix Info. Solution Pvt. Ltd., Chandigarh; Shanx Oceaneering; Inter Spiro India Pvt. Ltd.; Experts Systems; Unitech Enterprises; Kelvin Engineering; and the Atlas Group of Companies, including Atlas Telecom and Atlas Defence Services.





Also appearing in the suspended or on-hold category are Offset India Solutions (P) Ltd. and its group companies and functionaries, Pilatus Aircraft Ltd. of Switzerland, Vectra Advanced Engineering Pvt. Ltd. (VAEPL), now known as VERT Equipment Private Limited, Adigear International, and Microcomm India Ltd.





Separately, the MoD has imposed restricted procurement measures on TATRA Trucks a.s. of the Czech Republic. Under such restrictions, procurement activities involving the company are subject to specific limitations rather than a complete prohibition.





The vigilance list serves as an important compliance mechanism within India’s defence acquisition framework, signalling the status of entities that may face limitations in conducting business with the Ministry.





The inclusion of prominent international defence companies such as STK, IMI, Rheinmetall Air Defence, Pilatus Aircraft and Tatra Trucks underlines the broad scope of the MoD’s scrutiny across both domestic and overseas suppliers.





Agencies











