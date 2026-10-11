



TATA Advanced Systems Limited (TASL) has showcased its Morocco-built WhAP 8×8 armoured vehicle at the eighth Marrakech Air Show, held from 7 to 10 October, underlining the company's growing ambitions in both the African and global defence markets, North Africa Post reported





The vehicle is being manufactured at TASL's Berrechid facility in Morocco, which the company intends to develop into a regional production and export hub for defence equipment.





Alongside the WhAP, TASL is also displaying its LAMV 4×4 light armoured vehicle, the Advanced Towed Artillery Gun System (ATAGS) 155mm howitzer, and a range of unmanned systems, highlighting the breadth of its land systems portfolio.





The Berrechid manufacturing complex, spread across 20,000 square metres, was inaugurated on 23 September 2025 by India's Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Morocco's Minister Delegate in charge of National Defence Administration Abdellatif Loudiyi.





The facility marked a significant milestone for India's private-sector defence industry, becoming one of the country's most important overseas defence manufacturing investments and strengthening the industrial partnership between India and Morocco.





According to TASL, production at the plant commenced three months ahead of schedule, demonstrating a faster-than-planned industrial ramp-up.





Around one-third of the vehicle's components are currently manufactured or assembled locally in Morocco, with the localisation target expected to increase to 50% over time.





The company delivered the first batch of WhAP vehicles to the Royal Moroccan Army in December 2025 under a three-year contract covering 150 vehicles.





TASL has also indicated plans to manufacture approximately 400 WhAP platforms at the Berrechid site, supporting both domestic Moroccan requirements and potential export orders.





Jointly developed by TASL and India's Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), the WhAP is an amphibious infantry fighting vehicle designed to combine mobility, protection and battlefield versatility.





The vehicle weighs between 25 and 26 tons and is powered by a 600-horsepower engine.





It can attain road speeds of up to 100 km/h and offers an operational road range of roughly 500 kilometres.





Its protection package can be configured to meet STANAG 4569 Level-III and Level-IV standards, providing enhanced survivability against battlefield threats.





The Moroccan configuration displayed at the event features the Elbit Systems UT30MK2 remotely operated turret, significantly improving the platform's firepower while enabling protected operation from within the vehicle.





TASL is also promoting the ATAGS artillery system, one of India's most advanced indigenous gun programs, which is capable of engaging targets beyond 40 kilometres.





India signed contracts worth approximately ₹6,900 crore in March 2025 for the procurement of 307 ATAGS guns, reflecting growing confidence in the system's capabilities.





The company's LAMV 4×4 weighs approximately eight tons and is intended for a variety of protected mobility missions.





Meanwhile, the Sky-I unmanned aerial platform on display can remain airborne for as long as two hours, offering tactical surveillance and reconnaissance capabilities.





TASL has stated that its Moroccan operations are intended to function as a regional defence equipment sourcing hub, supporting its broader "Make for the World" strategy aimed at expanding Indian defence exports.





The initiative reflects a wider trend of Indian defence manufacturers establishing overseas production capabilities to improve market access, localisation and export competitiveness.





Nearly 200 companies representing 27 countries are participating in this year's Marrakech Air Show, making the event an important platform for showcasing emerging aerospace and defence technologies from around the world.





Africa News







