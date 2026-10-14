



Nagpur-based JSR Dynamics has secured a contract under the Indian Navy's Innovations for Defence Excellence (iDEX) framework to develop a naval version of its Miniature Ground-Launched Decoy, designated MGLD-N.





The project has been awarded under the Indian Navy's DISC-7 (Defence India Start-Up Challenge) and SPRINT initiatives, both of which are intended to accelerate the induction of innovative indigenous technologies into frontline military service.





The MGLD-N program represents a maritime adaptation of JSR Dynamics' existing Miniature Ground-Launched Decoy platform. The system is designed as an expendable, autonomous aerial decoy capable of imitating the flight behaviour and radar characteristics of combat aircraft.





Its principal role is to confuse, distract and overwhelm hostile air-defence networks during naval operations. By creating the appearance of genuine combat aircraft formations, the system can force adversaries to expend valuable surveillance, tracking and engagement resources against false targets.





A key feature of the decoy is its ability to replicate the flight profiles, transit speeds and Radar Cross Section (RCS) signatures of operational fighter aircraft, including advanced platforms such as the Rafale. This capability allows it to present a highly convincing threat picture to enemy radar operators and integrated air-defence systems.





The underlying MGLD platform is powered by a turbojet engine generating approximately 1,500 N of thrust and is launched using a booster-assisted ground launch arrangement.





The system is capable of reaching speeds of up to 1,000 kilometres per hour, enabling it to realistically emulate fast-moving combat aircraft during penetration and deception missions.





Its operational range exceeds 300 kilometres, although ongoing developments and future variants are expected to achieve substantially greater reach depending on mission requirements and payload configurations.





Navigation is provided through a GPS-assisted Inertial Navigation System (INS), allowing autonomous operation across complex flight profiles with a high degree of accuracy.





The decoy is also equipped with active and passive Electronic Warfare capabilities, enabling it to support sophisticated electronic deception missions in contested environments.





The naval adaptation is expected to modify the original land-based architecture for deployment from warships operating across a range of maritime environments. Such a capability could provide Indian naval task groups with an additional layer of survivability by complicating enemy detection, tracking and engagement processes.





Industry reports indicate that the naval configuration is being developed with compact launch concepts suitable for shipboard use. This approach would allow naval vessels to deploy expendable aerial decoys without requiring extensive launch infrastructure.





Additional information available from company disclosures suggests the broader MGLD-N concept incorporates folding-wing technology, reducing storage requirements aboard ships where space is at a premium.





The naval variant is also expected to utilise booster-assisted launch followed by turbojet-powered cruise flight, enabling deployment from compact canister-based systems installed on naval platforms.





In its electronic deception role, the aircraft is intended to employ radar-emulation technologies and electronic-warfare payloads designed to generate credible signatures that resemble larger and more capable military aircraft.





By presenting multiple realistic radar contacts, such systems can complicate an adversary's tactical picture, increase uncertainty and potentially dilute the effectiveness of sophisticated air-defence networks.





Company-released specifications associated with advanced configurations of the platform have indicated significantly extended ranges, endurance measured in hours and cruise speeds approaching Mach 0.6, highlighting the growth potential of the technology beyond its initial operational envelope.





The award reflects the increasing emphasis being placed on indigenous defence innovation under the Government of India's Atmanirbhar Bharat strategy and the wider iDEX ecosystem.





Through iDEX, the Ministry of Defence seeks to harness the capabilities of Indian start-ups, Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises and emerging technology firms to develop cutting-edge systems for the Armed Forces.





JSR Dynamics has established itself as a specialist developer of precision-guided weapons, unmanned systems and advanced aerospace technologies. The company has previously worked on a range of indigenous defence products, including long-range glide weapons, powered precision-guided munitions, loitering systems and decoy technologies.





The MGLD-N contract therefore represents not only a significant achievement for the Nagpur-based firm but also a broader step towards strengthening the Indian Navy's access to advanced indigenous electronic deception and aerial decoy capabilities.





If successfully developed and integrated into naval operations, the system could provide Indian warships with an innovative tool for survivability, force protection and operational deception in increasingly contested maritime environments.





Agencies







