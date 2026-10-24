



Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian is set to travel to Moscow next week for talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin, as Tehran and Moscow continue high-level consultations on bilateral cooperation and major regional and international developments.





Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi announced the upcoming meeting, stating that it follows extensive discussions held during Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov’s recent visit to Tehran.





According to Araghchi, both sides reviewed the latest developments in Iran-Russia relations and examined key issues affecting the region and the wider international community.





“Last week, I hosted Mr. Sergey Lavrov, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation. We discussed in detail the latest developments in bilateral relations and the most important regional and international issues,” Araghchi said.





The Iranian foreign minister noted that the discussions focused on expanding political and economic cooperation, implementing existing agreements and strengthening the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries. He added that both sides underlined the importance of maintaining regular consultations to protect shared interests and contribute to regional peace and stability.





“We also emphasised the importance of continuing consultations to safeguard common interests and strengthen regional peace and stability,” Araghchi said.





Confirming that diplomatic engagement will continue at the highest level, Araghchi stated: “These talks and consultations will continue next week in Moscow, with the presence of the presidents of the two countries.”





The planned summit comes against the backdrop of heightened tensions across West Asia and ongoing diplomatic efforts related to the conflict involving Iran, the United States and Israel. The meeting is expected to provide an opportunity for both leaders to assess regional developments and coordinate their positions on emerging challenges.





Pezeshkian and Putin most recently met on the sidelines of the Caspian Environmental Summit in Turkmenistan on 8 October. The two leaders had also held talks during a regional summit in Kyrgyzstan in September, reflecting the growing frequency of engagement between Tehran and Moscow.





Lavrov’s recent visit to Tehran further highlighted the increasingly close relationship between the two countries. Following the visit, Araghchi described Iran-Russia ties as closer than ever, despite US President Donald Trump publicly questioning the extent of Moscow’s support for Tehran.





During his meeting with Pezeshkian in Turkmenistan earlier this month, Putin reaffirmed Russia’s readiness to support a diplomatic resolution to regional tensions involving Iran. “For our part, we are ready to do everything in our power to help you resolve this situation,” Putin said.





Economic cooperation has also continued to expand. Putin stated that trade between Russia and Iran grew by more than 21 per cent during 2025, with positive momentum continuing through the first seven months of 2026. The strengthening commercial relationship has become a key pillar of the broader strategic partnership between the two nations.





Meanwhile, Pezeshkian reiterated Iran’s commitment to diplomacy despite previous setbacks in negotiations with Washington. “We are in talks, but every time we engage in dialogue with America, they attack again; however, we will not withdraw from the negotiating table,” he said.





Against this backdrop, the Moscow meeting is expected to focus on strengthening bilateral cooperation, reviewing progress on joint initiatives and discussing the evolving regional situation as diplomatic efforts continue across West Asia.





ANI







