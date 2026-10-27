



Aircraft engine manufacturer Pratt & Whitney (PW) has signed multi-year supply agreements worth more than $40 million with several Indian companies as part of its strategy to increase annual sourcing from India to $150 million by 2030.





The agreements cover leading Indian suppliers including Bharat Forge, IAMPL, Godrej and Indo MIM. According to Ashish Saraf, Vice President and Country Head of Pratt & Whitney, the company remains confident of meeting its long-term sourcing objective. “Pratt & Whitney is firmly on track to achieve this target,” Saraf said.





The deals were finalised following a recent supplier engagement event that brought together manufacturers and strategic partners to identify opportunities for deeper collaboration, capability enhancement and long-term supply chain growth.





As part of its broader localisation strategy, Pratt & Whitney is seeking to expand sourcing across the entire manufacturing value chain rather than focusing solely on finished products.





“We are looking to source the complete value chain from raw material to finished components. This includes castings, forgings, bars and billets, and getting them machined into finished components,” Saraf said.





The company is also working closely with Indian suppliers to strengthen capabilities in castings, forgings, raw materials and specialised aerospace manufacturing processes, helping them meet the stringent quality and certification requirements of global aerospace supply chains.





The latest agreements reinforce India's growing importance within RTX, Pratt & Whitney’s parent company. RTX currently sources more than $500 million worth of components and services from India annually and has invested approximately $240 million in the country during the past five years to establish engineering, operations, training and digital capability facilities.





The aerospace manufacturer has steadily expanded its Indian footprint through investments in engineering centres, digital capabilities and workforce development, reflecting the country's increasing role in global aerospace manufacturing and support services.





Saraf also called for a dedicated production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme for the aerospace sector to accelerate the manufacture of high-value aerospace components and support the localisation of critical supply chains.





He suggested that such a scheme should follow a phased “crawl-walk-run” approach, enabling companies to scale investments progressively while developing the industrial base required for advanced aerospace production.





In addition, he recommended stronger support for micro, small and medium enterprises, improved access to capital, technology modernisation, faster certification and regulatory approvals, and better infrastructure around aerospace manufacturing clusters.





He further emphasised that targeted investment in research and development, workforce training and industry-academia collaboration would be essential to strengthening domestic aerospace capabilities and supporting long-term sector growth.





Despite the opportunities, suppliers continue to face significant challenges in producing critical aircraft engine components. These include access to specialised materials, advanced manufacturing technologies, certification requirements, skilled manpower shortages and extended investment cycles.





According to Saraf, suppliers often need several years of capability development, validation and qualification before they can participate in critical aerospace programs. Even after producing aerospace-grade materials or components, extensive testing, validation and certification are required before they can be accepted by a global original equipment manufacturer and integrated into its supply chain.





He warned that capability gaps in critical materials, specialised processes and qualification infrastructure leave parts of India's aerospace ecosystem dependent on external sources. Such dependencies can expose aerospace programs to geopolitical, logistical and market disruptions that may affect production schedules.





Looking ahead, Pratt & Whitney continues to assess opportunities to develop products in India and increase local sourcing further as domestic suppliers enhance their technical capabilities and become more deeply integrated into global aerospace programs. The latest supply agreements signal the company's continuing confidence in India's emergence as a key aerospace manufacturing and supply-chain hub.





Agencies







