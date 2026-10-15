



US Ambassador Sergio Gor has described US Secretary of State Marco Rubio’s upcoming visit to India as a more business-focused engagement, with trade, energy, technology partnerships and investment expected to dominate discussions between the two countries.





The visit will be Rubio’s second official trip to India this year and comes amid steadily expanding economic and strategic cooperation between New Delhi and Washington.





Speaking at the Bloomberg New Economy 2026 forum, Gor said the visit reflects the growing importance of bilateral commercial ties, pointing to the sharp increase in trade and investment flows between the United States and India.





Rubio is scheduled to visit Uzbekistan and India between 17 and 22 October as part of a wider regional tour.





After participating in engagements in Samarkand, the US Secretary of State will travel to Mumbai and Jamnagar, where he will meet senior Indian government officials and leading business executives.





According to the US Department of State, the visit is intended to strengthen the US-India strategic partnership, review regional and global developments, and explore opportunities for deeper energy cooperation.





A major element of the visit will be commercial engagement, with Rubio expected to meet business leaders to encourage greater investment and economic collaboration between the two countries.





Gor said Rubio will hold a series of meetings in Mumbai before travelling to Jamnagar, home to Reliance Industries’ vast refining complex, widely regarded as the world's largest single-site oil refinery.





The Ambassador noted that Reliance is also involved in plans linked to the first new oil refinery project announced in the United States in five decades, highlighting the increasingly interconnected nature of Indo-US energy cooperation.





Gor confirmed that Indian government representatives are expected to participate in meetings in Mumbai, including External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar.





The anticipated Jaishankar-Rubio interaction is expected to provide an opportunity to review a broad range of bilateral issues, including economic cooperation, strategic ties and developments across the Indo-Pacific region.





Emphasising India’s importance to American businesses, Gor said Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government has created an environment that welcomes international investment across multiple sectors.





He identified defence manufacturing, information technology, semiconductors and digital infrastructure as key pillars of growing cooperation between the two countries.





The Ambassador highlighted ongoing defence co-production initiatives in India and pointed to the expanding footprint of leading American companies such as Google, Microsoft, Adobe and Micron in areas including data centres, advanced technologies and semiconductor-related investments.





Gor argued that economic cooperation benefits both countries simultaneously, saying investments and job creation in India often generate parallel opportunities in the United States through integrated supply chains and business partnerships.





He also underlined India’s increasing role in emerging technologies, particularly artificial intelligence and semiconductor manufacturing, describing the country as a trusted partner in the development of future technology ecosystems.





Referring to India's hosting of the Global AI Impact Summit earlier this year, Gor said American participation underscored the depth of technological cooperation between the two nations. He further pointed to India’s inclusion among the first countries invited to the Pax Silica initiative as evidence of Washington’s confidence in New Delhi as a reliable technology and supply-chain partner.





Trust, Gor said, remains central to deeper collaboration in critical technologies and advanced manufacturing, particularly as global supply chains continue to diversify.





Highlighting the broader strategic dimension of the relationship, the Ambassador noted that American F-35 fighter aircraft recently participated in activities in India, describing the development as a reflection of the high level of confidence underpinning defence cooperation between the two countries.





He argued that defence cooperation, alongside investment, technology and energy partnerships, now forms a core element of the rapidly expanding Indo-US relationship.





Rubio’s visit to Mumbai and Jamnagar is therefore expected to focus heavily on business, investment and energy, while also reinforcing strategic and technological cooperation between two partners whose ties continue to deepen across multiple sectors.





Before arriving in India, Rubio will participate in the C5+1 Ministerial in Uzbekistan and hold bilateral meetings with senior officials from Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and the Kyrgyz Republic, as Washington seeks to expand both diplomatic and commercial engagement across Central Asia.





ANI







