



Jammu and Kashmir Police have uncovered an intra-Union Territory terror financing network in Shopian district, leading to the arrest of 10 over ground workers (OGWs) allegedly linked to terrorist activities.





The arrests came after an extensive investigation into suspected financial networks believed to be supporting terrorism. Investigators scrutinised suspicious online transactions conducted through multiple digital payment platforms and traced complex money trails across several layers of financial movement.





According to officials, the probe exposed a broader network of individuals allegedly involved in terror financing and connected to terrorists as well as their associates lodged in different jails across the region.





“During the investigation, suspicious online financial transactions carried out through various payment platforms were analysed, leading to the tracing of money trails across multiple layers,” officials said.





The investigation further revealed that the accused were allegedly engaged in secretly collecting funds from members of the public and routing the money through established financial channels to support the activities of Pakistan-backed terror outfits, including Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and its proxy organisation, The Resistance Front (TRF).





Officials said the funds were not only intended to facilitate terrorist operations but were also allegedly used to provide logistical support. This reportedly included procuring smartphones and other resources to assist terror-linked activities and maintain communication networks.





“The investigation revealed a wider network of individuals allegedly involved in terror financing and having links with terrorists and their associates lodged in different jails,” officials added.





A case has been registered at Shopian Police Station under the relevant provisions of law. Investigators are continuing to examine additional financial linkages, identify further suspects and establish the full extent of the network.





Police said 10 associates of terrorists have been arrested in connection with the case so far, while further arrests have not been ruled out as the investigation progresses.





Agencies







