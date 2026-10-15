



The Indian Air Force (IAF) is operating at roughly 29 fighter squadrons against an authorised strength of 42. This shortfall is becoming increasingly difficult to sustain, particularly as India faces the possibility of a two-front contingency involving China and Pakistan.





Both countries continue to modernise their air forces, while China's progress in stealth aviation and the possibility of advanced Chinese aircraft reaching Pakistan could further alter the regional balance.





The debate over air power is often framed as a choice between quantity and quality. In reality, India requires both. Advanced fighters, precision-guided weapons, sensors, data networks and electronic warfare systems provide a qualitative edge, but these advantages cannot indefinitely offset inadequate fleet numbers. A force that lacks sufficient aircraft also lacks operational flexibility, surge capacity and resilience across multiple theatres.





The most immediate challenge is the delay affecting the TEJAS MK-1A program. Engine supply issues, certification requirements, radar and missile integration, software validation and production constraints have collectively slowed deliveries.





These problems have largely been addressed as separate issues rather than as parts of a single national priority. Unless one authority is given responsibility for end-to-end delivery timelines, delays are likely to persist.





The first priority should be enabling Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) to sustain annual production of at least 20 TEJAS aircraft. Recent delays in the supply of GE F404 engines have highlighted the risks of continued dependence on external suppliers for critical components. At the same time, certification and weapons integration processes must move in parallel with manufacturing rather than becoming sequential bottlenecks.





A second production stream could emerge from the proposed Multi-Role Fighter Aircraft (MRFA) program, which envisages around 114 aircraft and may be centred on expanded Rafale production in India. Once established, such a line could contribute roughly 12 aircraft annually, while additional Su-30 acquisitions would further strengthen the force structure.





If these initiatives remain on schedule, India could potentially achieve fighter inductions approaching 35 to 40 aircraft per year. Achieving that objective, however, requires procurement, production, engine availability, certification, logistical support and supply-chain management to be treated as an integrated national-security challenge rather than as isolated bureaucratic processes.





Maintaining the combat readiness of the current fleet is equally important. Su-30s, Rafales, Mirage-2000s, Jaguars and TEJAS MK-1 fighters require dependable spare parts, high serviceability rates and rapid integration of indigenous weapons such as the Astra missile family. Squadron numbers alone offer little value if aircraft are unavailable for operations.





Over the longer term, the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) remains India's most important indigenous fighter program. It is expected to provide a fifth-generation capability while strengthening domestic aerospace expertise.





However, if AMCA timelines experience significant delays, policymakers may eventually need to evaluate interim alternatives, including the Russian Su-57. Any such decision should be based on strategic requirements, technological benefits, cost considerations and industrial returns rather than institutional preferences.





Modern air warfare is increasingly shaped by entire combat ecosystems rather than individual aircraft. Sensors, communications networks, electronic warfare suites, command-and-control systems, missiles, training standards and operational doctrine are now as important as the platform itself. The objective should therefore be the development of an integrated combat system that maximises the effectiveness of every asset.





Unmanned systems and loitering munitions are expected to play a growing role in future conflicts, but they cannot substitute for an adequate fighter fleet. Future operations will depend upon the seamless integration of manned aircraft, drones, missile forces, air-defence networks and electronic warfare capabilities. Human operators are also likely to remain central to critical decision-making for the foreseeable future.





India must accelerate the production and integration of indigenous systems such as Astra, Akash and BrahMos while employing artificial intelligence to enhance human decision-making. Integrated air and missile defence capabilities must continue evolving to address increasingly sophisticated threats from aircraft, cruise missiles, ballistic missiles and unmanned platforms.





The TEJAS experience also demonstrates that self-reliance cannot be measured simply by domestic design and assembly. Strategic autonomy requires the ability to manufacture engines, weapons, components and platforms in adequate numbers and within operationally relevant timelines. Self-reliance that fails to meet service requirements risks becoming an aspiration rather than a capability.





India's path forward requires both indigenous development and carefully structured international partnerships. The immediate priority must be halting the decline in fighter strength through accelerated TEJAS MK-1A production, timely execution of the MRFA program, additional Su-30 inductions and effective sustainment of the existing fleet.





The second priority is preserving qualitative superiority. The third is advancing AMCA through clearly defined milestones and contingency planning. The fourth is expanding unmanned systems, artificial intelligence, integrated air defence and network-centric warfare as force multipliers.





Rather than continuing to manage scarcity, India must rebuild combat strength at pace. Delaying difficult decisions today could leave the country facing a far more constrained strategic environment tomorrow.





Agencies







