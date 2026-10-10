



Indian-American Congressman Shri Thanedar has sharply criticised the Trump administration's decision to suspend certain companies from the Permanent Labour Certification (PERM) process, warning that the move could undermine America's economic competitiveness, technological leadership and long-term innovation capacity.





Thanedar, a member of the US House Homeland Security Committee, said he strongly opposed the administration's decision to suspend Green Card application pathways linked to H-1B visa holders employed by major technology companies.





Describing H-1B professionals as highly skilled contributors to the US economy, he argued that the program has played a crucial role in helping the United States remain a global leader in innovation, research and advanced technology development.





According to Thanedar, if the administration's objective is to tackle fraud within the immigration system, it should rely on existing legal mechanisms to address abuse rather than imposing broad restrictions on skilled workers and affected employers.





He also called for an increase in Green Card quotas and greater investment in training American workers for technology-sector jobs, saying such measures would strengthen innovation while expanding domestic opportunities.





Thanedar warned that policy decisions driven by political considerations could weaken the ability of US technology firms to compete globally and diminish the country's capacity to respond effectively to growing strategic competition from China.





The comments come amid an intensifying debate over the H-1B visa system and the Trump administration's latest action against companies involved in seeking permanent labour certifications for foreign employees.





US Labour Secretary Keith Sonderling announced that several major technology and IT outsourcing firms had been suspended from participation in the PERM process because they are subject to multiple ongoing federal investigations.





The companies named by the Labour Department include Cognizant, Infosys, Tata, Wipro, HCL, Capgemini, Microsoft and Adobe.





Under the decision, the department will neither accept new PERM submissions from the affected companies nor continue processing pending permanent labour certification applications associated with them.





The announcement followed remarks by US Vice President JD Vance, who alleged widespread abuse within the H-1B visa system and argued that employers should place greater emphasis on hiring American workers.





Vance specifically criticised Microsoft, claiming the company had reduced its American workforce while continuing to benefit from thousands of H-1B visas and Green Cards.





India's Ministry of External Affairs subsequently clarified that the suspension of certain companies from the PERM process is separate from the H-1B visa program and does not automatically affect the validity of existing H-1B visas or the legal status of visa holders and their dependants.





However, the ministry noted that the move could affect the permanent residency and Green Card pathways available to eligible employees working at the affected companies.





MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stressed that skilled-worker mobility benefits both India and the United States by supporting innovation, research, productivity, competitiveness and job creation.





He stated that Indian professionals provide valuable expertise to American businesses while simultaneously creating opportunities for Indian talent in global markets.





Responding to Vance's criticism of the H-1B system, Jaiswal said comments that fail to acknowledge the contribution of Indian professionals to the US economy are unwarranted.





He also objected to terminology used in the debate about foreign workers, describing language with historical and colonial associations as deeply offensive.





The MEA further argued that the newly announced US measures do not advance the shared economic and strategic ambitions of India and the United States, reiterating New Delhi's position that talent mobility remains an area of mutual benefit for both countries.





Overall, the dispute has intensified a broader policy debate over balancing immigration enforcement, labour market protections and the continued attraction of highly skilled international talent that many technology companies regard as essential to maintaining America's innovation edge.





ANI







