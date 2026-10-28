



The United Arab Emirates has honoured Indian pilot Captain Smit Machchhar and the flydubai crew for their extraordinary courage and professionalism during the cockpit attack aboard a flight on 30 September.





The recognition follows an incident in which the seriously injured captain succeeded in opening the cockpit door, enabling crew members and passengers to intervene and help prevent what could have become a major aviation tragedy.





UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan conferred the First Class Order of Zayed II upon the crew members involved in the emergency. The prestigious honour recognises their efforts in protecting passengers and securing the aircraft during the crisis.





The recognition adds to the growing international acclaim received by Captain Machchhar since the incident. Leaders and officials in India, the UAE, Israel and the United States have praised his actions, while Israel has announced that it will present the Indian pilot with a civilian bravery award once he has recovered from his injuries.





The honours were presented by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence and Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai.





Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed also received the crew members in the presence of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai. During the meeting, the UAE leadership commended the crew's bravery and professionalism in safeguarding passengers and maintaining control of the aircraft under exceptionally challenging circumstances.





The UAE leadership reaffirmed that protecting people's safety and security remains a national priority and praised the decisive actions taken during the emergency. Crew members expressed their gratitude to the UAE President and said they were proud to receive the honour.





Earlier, on 3 October, Sheikh Hamdan visited Captain Machchhar while he was undergoing medical treatment for injuries sustained during the attack. He praised the pilot's courage, sense of responsibility and commitment to preserving human life.





"From us, and from the leadership of the nation, he has our full appreciation and praise," Sheikh Hamdan said.





He added that the UAE was proud to have Machchhar as part of its team and national story, describing the country as "a nation of compassion ... a nation of peace ... and a nation of life".





The visit came after the UAE General Civil Aviation Authority commended Captain Machchhar, the flight crew and the passengers whose collective efforts helped bring the situation under control and ensure the aircraft's safety.





The incident has attracted widespread attention across the world, with Captain Machchhar being hailed for maintaining composure and leadership despite sustaining serious injuries. His actions have been widely viewed as instrumental in preventing greater danger aboard the aircraft and ensuring the safety of those on board.





Prime Minister Narendra Modi described Machchhar as a hero, while Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu praised his bravery. US President Donald Trump also commended the Indian pilot for managing to open the cockpit door despite being seriously wounded, an action that proved crucial in allowing others to assist in overcoming the threat.





The series of honours and tributes reflects the growing international recognition of Captain Smit Machchhar's bravery, as well as the coordinated response of the flydubai crew and passengers, whose collective actions helped avert a potentially catastrophic outcome.





Agencies







