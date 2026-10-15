



US Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi and several Indian American advocacy organisations have called for stronger action against anti-Indian hatred and white supremacist extremism following the arrest of a 19-year-old Illinois man accused of plotting a mass shooting at a Hindu place of worship in Aurora.





The incident has reignited concerns about the safety of Indian and Hindu communities in the United States, particularly amid growing warnings about online radicalisation and hate-driven violence.





Krishnamoorthi condemned the alleged plot, describing it as a stark example of where anti-Indian hatred and white supremacist ideology can lead if left unchecked.





He said the case demonstrated the dangers posed by extremist beliefs and stressed that authorities and communities must act before innocent lives are lost. The Congressman also praised the individuals who alerted law enforcement and credited police officers for intervening before any attack could take place.





The Indian American Advocacy Council urged the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the US Department of Justice to intensify scrutiny of online figures accused of promoting anti-Indian extremism.





The organisation warned that online hatred can rapidly evolve into real-world violence and argued that authorities should treat extremist propaganda and incitement more seriously. The Hindu American Foundation likewise expressed concern after investigators reportedly recovered firearms, ammunition, body armour and documents linked to white supremacist ideology.





The organisation noted that the alleged plot emerged during Navaratri celebrations, a period when large numbers of devotees gather at Hindu temples for religious events including Garba festivities. It also pointed to the recent attack on a Hindu temple in Ohio, saying the latest development highlighted the need for continued vigilance across the community.





The Foundation praised law enforcement agencies for their swift response and encouraged members of the public to report suspicious activities or potential threats.





India's Consulate General in Chicago confirmed that it was monitoring the situation closely and remained in contact with members of the Indian diaspora in the region.





The Consulate welcomed the prompt action taken by US authorities and said it would continue following developments in the case.





According to the Palatine Police Department, the suspect, identified as 19-year-old Alexandros Paporakis, was arrested after investigators received information regarding a potential mass shooting targeting a Hindu place of worship.





The investigation began on October 11 after police received information originating from an individual who reported disturbing electronic communications allegedly sent by Paporakis.





Investigators said the suspect had circulated a document outlining an alleged plan for a mass shooting and shared images showing a rifle, magazines, body armour and tactical equipment.





Police officers located and detained him while he was leaving his residence.





Subsequent searches allegedly uncovered a rifle, multiple loaded magazines, hundreds of rounds of ammunition, tactical equipment and additional materials considered relevant to the investigation. Among the recovered items was a tactical vest containing body armour and a patch bearing imagery linked to white supremacist extremism.





Detectives also examined electronic communications and a document allegedly titled "Why I Fought: A.K.A.: (Aurora Shooter's Manifesto)".





According to investigators, the document contained white supremacist and extremist views, including references advocating violence against people of South Asian heritage, particularly those of Indian descent.





Authorities believe the suspect may have intended to carry out an attack on October 11 against a Hindu place of worship in the Aurora area. As a precaution, police contacted Hindu religious institutions within their jurisdiction and informed them of the potential threat.





Paporakis has been charged with one count of Making a Terrorist Threat, a Class X felony, and one count of Unlawful Possession of Weapons.





Following a detention hearing, a judge ordered that he remain in custody.





Additional reports indicate investigators are examining material allegedly targeting not only Indians but also Jewish and African American communities, prompting wider concerns regarding racially motivated extremist violence.





The case has intensified calls from elected representatives, civil rights groups and community organisations for stronger measures to combat anti-Indian hatred, white supremacist radicalisation and threats directed at places of worship across the United States.





ANI







