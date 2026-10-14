



A delegation of mayors and public representatives from Washington State visited India to deepen cooperation between the United States and India across a range of sectors, including technology, education, space exploration, business and cultural exchange.





During the visit, SeaTac Mayor Mohamed Egal highlighted the importance of strengthening people-to-people connections alongside commercial partnerships. He stressed that closer engagement between communities and businesses can create long-term opportunities for both countries.





Kent Mayor Dana Ralph pointed to the growing potential for collaboration in the space sector. She noted that innovation and technological advancement are creating new opportunities for partnerships between Indian and American organisations involved in space research and related industries.





Tukwila Mayor Thomas McLeod emphasised that the relationship between India and the United States is founded on shared democratic values, mutual respect and a commitment to expanding economic cooperation. He underlined the importance of fostering partnerships that benefit communities on both sides.





Washington State Senator Tina Orwall identified artificial intelligence, data centres and university collaborations as key areas for future engagement. She noted that educational partnerships and emerging technologies could play an important role in strengthening bilateral ties.





DuPont City Council Member Jugal Thakor encouraged the development of sister-city agreements between Indian and American municipalities. He said such arrangements could help increase cultural understanding, promote economic engagement and create new avenues for cooperation.





The delegation collectively underscored the importance of building lasting partnerships based on democratic principles, cultural understanding and shared economic interests. Members expressed confidence that stronger cooperation in technology, education, innovation and business would further enhance the strategic relationship between India and the United States.





The visit reflects growing interest in expanding sub-national engagement between Indian states and American local governments, particularly in high-growth sectors such as artificial intelligence, advanced technology, higher education, aerospace and innovation-driven industries.





Such collaborations are increasingly viewed as a practical way to strengthen broader US-India relations while generating economic and educational opportunities for both nations.





ANI







