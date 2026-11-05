



India has once again voted against a Pakistan-backed United Nations resolution on conventional arms control, maintaining a position it has consistently held for nearly three decades.





The resolution, jointly sponsored by Pakistan and Belarus and titled General and Complete Disarmament: Conventional Arms Control at the Regional and Sub-regional Levels, was adopted by the UN General Assembly's First Committee on Monday. It received 180 votes in favour, while only India and Israel voted against it. There were no abstentions on the overall resolution.





Indian officials stressed that New Delhi's opposition was based entirely on its own national security considerations and longstanding policy, firmly rejecting suggestions that its vote was coordinated with Israel.





According to people familiar with the matter, interpreting the identical voting positions of India and Israel as evidence of diplomatic coordination reflects a "serious lack of nuanced understanding".





India has consistently argued that conventional arms control should be treated as a global issue rather than a regional or sub-regional one. New Delhi maintains that modern security challenges extend beyond geographical boundaries and therefore cannot be effectively addressed through narrowly regional frameworks.





One official noted that India's voting pattern on the resolution has remained unchanged for almost 30 years. He said: "We believe that conventional arms control is a global issue, and that the security concerns of States do not stop at regional or sub-regional boundaries."





India has reiterated this position annually in the UN First Committee and did so again during this year's discussions.





Indian officials also pointed to established international frameworks, including the UN Disarmament Commission's guidelines on regional disarmament adopted in 1993, conventional arms control adopted in 1999, and conventional confidence-building measures adopted in 2017, to support their position.





New Delhi continues to reject the concept of a conventional military balance in South Asia, a principle that has underpinned its approach to such resolutions for decades.





Officials further argued that India is not isolated in its concerns regarding the text. While the overall resolution passed overwhelmingly, the key operative paragraph faced more significant opposition.





According to Indian officials, the United States voted against the resolution's central operative paragraph this year. Russia, most European Union member states, and nearly 50 other countries abstained on that provision, indicating that important elements of the resolution do not enjoy broad consensus.





Another official emphasised that voting decisions made by other countries are based on their own strategic assessments and interests. He stated that such decisions were "not coordinated with, or prompted by us".





Reinforcing that point, another person said: "Reading other States' voting on the resolution as a joint stance or coordination is a manifestation of serious lack of nuanced understanding."





The official added: "We urge that the past voting records on the resolution should be studied closely before establishing a view."





The resolution argues that conventional arms control should primarily be pursued in regional and sub-regional settings because many post-Cold War threats to peace and security arise between states located within the same geographical area.





It also seeks to encourage agreements aimed at strengthening regional peace and security while maintaining what it describes as the lowest possible levels of armaments and military forces.





India's latest vote therefore reflects continuity rather than a policy shift, with New Delhi continuing to oppose approaches that it believes narrow global security concerns into regional frameworks.





PTI







