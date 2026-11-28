



India has formally commenced its Space-Based Surveillance-3 (SBS-3) program, a major space-based intelligence initiative designed to strengthen monitoring of the country’s borders by significantly reducing the time between satellite observations of the same location.





Chief of Defence Staff General N S Raja Subramani announced that the 52-satellite constellation has entered the implementation phase, describing it as a critical capability enhancement for India’s intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance requirements.





The Cabinet Committee on Security approved the third phase of the SBS program in October 2024 with an allocation of ₹26,968 crore. Under the project, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) will manufacture 21 satellites, while 31 satellites will be produced by Indian private-sector companies, reflecting the growing role of industry in strategic space programmes.





The constellation will combine electro-optical and synthetic aperture radar (SAR) satellites operating in low-Earth orbit at altitudes ranging from 160 km to 2,000 km. The use of both sensor types will enable continuous monitoring capabilities, including in poor weather conditions and during darkness. The program is scheduled for completion by the end of 2029.





The SBS initiative builds upon two earlier phases undertaken by ISRO over the past two decades through the deployment of the Cartosat and RISAT satellite series, which have provided complementary imaging and surveillance capabilities for India’s security requirements.





Speaking at the ‘Vimarsh on Future of Warfare and India’s Preparedness to Conduct Multi-Domain Operations’ event in New Delhi, General Subramani warned that Pakistan’s space capabilities are improving steadily with Chinese support and that India must factor this development into its strategic planning.





According to the CDS, Pakistan’s Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO) is simultaneously working to strengthen indigenous capabilities while benefiting from external assistance.





“As far as the first question relating to Pakistan’s space capability, yes, its space capability is improving with Chinese help, and also SUPARCO (Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission), which is a Pakistani organisation, is working to develop its own capability.”





He further stated that India should assume Turkey could also contribute to Pakistan’s growing space ambitions and that Chinese capabilities in intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR), as well as positioning, navigation and timing (PNT), would likely be available to Islamabad.





“Now, we should also take it for granted that it will be helped by the Turkish too, and whatever capability is available with the Chinese in terms of ISR (intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance), positioning, navigation, and timing (PNT), etc., will be available to the Pakistanis. So, that we will have to factor it into our calculus. Their ISR, etc., will be better.”





The CDS emphasised that India’s response should be to accelerate capacity-building rather than merely react to the advances of its adversaries. He said SBS-3 would substantially strengthen national capabilities while efforts were also underway to increase domestic satellite production and launch capacity through partnerships with private-sector firms.





“But for us, having factored it into our calculus, we have to look at enhancing our capability. SBS-3, when it comes in, will enhance our capability to a great extent. Simultaneously, we are also working on methods to ensure that we are able to build and also launch more satellites. We are working with our private sector entrepreneurs.”





General Subramani also highlighted recent progress in India’s military space architecture, noting the launch of satellites supporting both navigation and secure military communications. He said launch activity would continue to increase in order to reduce satellite revisit times and improve the persistence of surveillance coverage.





“SBS-3… launches have already begun. You have seen the launch of the NavIC (Navigation with Indian Constellation) satellite and the GSAT-7 (GSAT-7C), and there will be an increasing launch cadence to ensure that we can reduce… the revisit time to a very short extent.”





Revisit time refers to the interval required for a satellite to observe the same location again. A shorter revisit period allows military planners to obtain more timely intelligence and maintain closer monitoring of developments along sensitive frontiers.





As part of India’s expanding military space infrastructure, the Ministry of Defence signed a ₹2,563 crore contract with NewSpace India Limited in October for the GSAT-7C communications satellite dedicated to the Indian Air Force. The satellite is intended to provide secure, resilient and uninterrupted communications for Air Force assets and strengthen operational effectiveness.





GSAT-7C will complement the capabilities of GSAT-7A, launched in December 2018, which currently provides networking and communication services to the Indian Air Force through Ku-band transponders covering the Indian region.





Addressing concerns over China’s rapidly expanding space capabilities, the CDS stressed that India should not seek a direct numerical or technological comparison with Beijing. Instead, he argued that India’s objective should be to field a sufficient number of satellites to meet operational requirements along its borders while ensuring effective ISR, PNT and electronic intelligence capabilities.





“I don’t think that neither should we plan nor compete to try and get whatever China has got. We need to have enough to look at our borders and the ability to reduce that revisit time. Those calculations have been done, and we are looking at launching adequate number of satellites to have our ISR, PNT, and ELINT (electronic intelligence) resources.”





On the issue of asymmetric warfare and the security situation along the northern frontier, General Subramani expressed confidence in the readiness of India’s armed forces. He stated that the Indian Army and Indian Air Force are fully prepared in terms of terrain familiarity and operational capability to defend the country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, while adding that the Indian Navy remains equally capable in its respective domain.





“Second, as far as asymmetric warfare is concerned, I can assure you, sir, that in terms of terrain and in terms of operational aspects, the Indian Army and the Air Force are well geared on the northern front to defend our sovereignty and territory. I would not like to get into more operational details. As far as the Navy is concerned, it’s also equally capable.”





ANI







