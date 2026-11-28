



In a major boost to India-Nigeria military relations, around 600 Nigerian Army personnel have successfully completed ‘Guerrilla Prahar’, a specialised four-week training program conducted at the Indian Army’s Counter Insurgency and Jungle Warfare School (CIJWS) in Vairengte, Mizoram.





Held from 2 November to 28 November, the program focused on strengthening operational capabilities in counter-insurgency operations, counter-terrorism tactics, jungle warfare and the employment of modern military technologies in challenging environments.





The large-scale participation by Nigerian troops highlights the growing trust placed in the Indian Army’s expertise in unconventional warfare training. CIJWS is widely regarded as one of the world's leading institutions for counter-insurgency and jungle warfare instruction, attracting military personnel from numerous countries for specialised training.





The program was attended by Major General Valentine Uzochukwu Okoro, Chief of Training (Army) of the Nigerian Army, and Nigeria’s High Commissioner to India, Saidou Dahiru Mohammed. They were joined by Major General Kulvir Singh, SM, Commandant of CIJWS.





Throughout the four-week course, participants underwent intensive instruction designed to enhance their effectiveness in combating insurgent and terrorist threats, particularly in difficult terrain and complex operational environments. The curriculum combined practical field exercises with contemporary military techniques and technologies.





The successful completion of the training is expected to provide the Nigerian soldiers with valuable operational experience and enhanced combat skills that can be applied in future security and counter-insurgency missions.





The initiative also underscores the expanding scope of India-Nigeria defence cooperation. Military training exchanges have become an increasingly important pillar of bilateral relations, enabling both countries to strengthen professional military ties and share operational expertise.





With the completion of ‘Guerrilla Prahar’, India has further reinforced its role as a trusted provider of specialised military training for international partners, while deepening defence engagement and fostering greater friendship and cooperation between India and Nigeria.





Agencies







