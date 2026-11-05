



India’s defence sector has undergone a remarkable transformation over the past decade, expanding its capabilities across a wide spectrum of technologies, including missiles, artillery systems, drones, robotics, unmanned ground vehicles and artificial intelligence.





The steady growth reflects the country’s increasing emphasis on self-reliance and indigenous capability development.





Defence production has risen significantly, climbing from ₹46,429 crore in FY15 to ₹1.78 lakh crore in FY26. This sharp increase highlights the growing strength of domestic manufacturing and the ability of Indian industry to deliver increasingly sophisticated military equipment for the armed forces.





Exports have also recorded exceptional growth. From less than ₹2,000 crore in FY15, defence exports have surged to nearly ₹40,000 crore, demonstrating the expanding global acceptance of Indian-made defence products and technologies.





The rise in overseas sales has strengthened India’s position as an emerging player in the international defence market.





The industry ecosystem has widened considerably during the same period. What was once dominated by 16 public sector units in 2014 has evolved into a much broader network that now includes more than 840 private companies and around 17,000 MSMEs. This expansion has encouraged innovation, increased competition and strengthened supply chains across the sector.





A notable indicator of this change is the evolving relationship between the military and industry. When the armed forces describe companies as partners rather than vendors, it reflects a deeper level of collaboration focused on capability development, technology advancement and long-term strategic goals.





The progress has been supported by policies aimed at boosting indigenous production, encouraging private sector participation and reducing reliance on imports. Greater investment in research, development and advanced technologies has further accelerated the sector’s modernisation.





Together, rising production, record export growth and the rapid expansion of the industrial base illustrate how Aatmanirbhar Bharat is moving beyond policy ambitions and taking shape through practical capability, innovation and close cooperation between the armed forces and industry.





Agencies







