



The Ministry of Defence has launched a significant expansion of exhibition infrastructure for Aero India 2027 after receiving unprecedented interest from both domestic and international exhibitors.





Scheduled to take place at Air Force Station Yelahanka in Bangalore from 8 to 12 February 2027, the 16th edition of Aero India is regarded as Asia’s largest air show and one of the world’s leading aerospace and defence exhibitions.





According to the Department of Defence Production (DDP), demand for exhibition space has surpassed the initially available capacity by approximately 12,000 square metres. The surge in bookings underscores the increasing attractiveness of India’s aerospace and defence sector to global manufacturers, technology providers and industry stakeholders.





To address the shortfall in exhibition space, the Ministry has approved two major infrastructure enhancements. These include the construction of two new exhibition hangars and the introduction of mezzanine floors within exhibitor stalls.





In a first for Aero India, participants will be allowed to build mezzanine levels inside their allocated exhibition areas wherever the height of the hangars permits. The move is intended to maximise the use of vertical space while preserving the venue’s existing ground footprint.





All mezzanine structures will be required to comply with prescribed standards covering structural integrity, load-bearing capability and safety requirements.





The expansion strategy has been shaped by the unique operational limitations of the venue. Air Force Station Yelahanka remains an active Indian Air Force training establishment, where aviation safety regulations and operational considerations restrict further horizontal expansion of the exhibition complex.





By adding new hangars and enabling vertical development within exhibition spaces, the Ministry aims to accommodate the maximum possible number of exhibitors while maintaining operational safety standards at the airbase.





The measures are expected to provide greater opportunities for global aerospace firms, Indian defence manufacturers and emerging innovators to showcase advanced technologies, products and capabilities before an international audience.





Industry observers note that Aero India has increasingly evolved beyond an air display event into a major platform for defence industrial collaboration, technology partnerships, supply-chain integration and manufacturing investment.





The growing demand for exhibition space reflects rising international interest in India’s defence manufacturing ecosystem and its expanding position within the global aerospace and defence market.





The previous edition of Aero India in 2025 was the largest in the event’s history, featuring more than 900 exhibitors, including around 150 international participants. Against that backdrop, the capacity expansion planned for Aero India 2027 signals expectations of even broader industry participation.





The Ministry of Defence believes the additional infrastructure will help ensure that Aero India 2027 can accommodate growing global interest while strengthening its role as a premier forum for aerospace and defence engagement in the Indo-Pacific region.





Agencies







