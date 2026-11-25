



India’s first squadron of indigenous TEJAS MK-1A fighters is expected to enter Indian Air Force service by 31 March 2027, marking the culmination of a lengthy development and testing effort aimed at transforming the original TEJAS MK-1 into a more capable, more survivable and easier-to-maintain combat aircraft, Economic Times reported





While the TEJAS MK-1 established itself as a lightweight multi-role fighter and demonstrated key indigenous capabilities, the MK-1A has been developed to address operational shortcomings identified by the Air Force while significantly improving combat effectiveness without changing the aircraft’s basic design.





The most important difference between the two variants lies not in the airframe or engine, which remain largely unchanged, but in the aircraft’s sensors, mission systems, electronic warfare suite and maintainability.









One of the most significant upgrades is the replacement of the MK-1’s mechanically scanned multi-mode radar with an Active Electronically Scanned Array (AESA) radar. The newer radar can detect, track and engage multiple targets more efficiently, offers faster scanning, greater situational awareness and improved resistance to electronic interference.





The MK-1A also introduces a substantially enhanced electronic warfare package. While the original TEJAS already possessed self-protection systems, the new variant integrates an advanced self-protection jammer and an improved radar warning receiver, enabling pilots to detect hostile radar emissions earlier and respond more effectively to threats in contested airspace.





Another major improvement is the aircraft’s upgraded avionics architecture. The MK-1A receives a more powerful mission computer, enhanced data-processing capability and an improved digital flight-control computer. These upgrades allow the aircraft to process battlefield information more rapidly and support future weapons and sensor integrations.





Inside the cockpit, the improvements are equally significant. The MK-1A features smart multifunction displays and a more advanced human-machine interface, giving pilots quicker access to mission-critical information during combat operations.





Although the MK-1A retains the proven GE F404-IN20 engine used in earlier TEJAS variants, its internal systems have undergone extensive modernisation. The aircraft also incorporates numerous design refinements intended to improve reliability, reduce maintenance demands and increase fleet availability.





These maintenance improvements are particularly important. Air forces depend not only on combat capability but also on how quickly aircraft can be returned to service. The MK-1A has been designed with easier access to components, greater system modularity and higher serviceability, allowing squadrons to sustain operations more effectively.





Unlike the original MK-1, which focused on proving the TEJAS platform, the MK-1A is intended to serve as a mature frontline fighter capable of remaining operationally relevant for decades.





Importantly, many capabilities associated with advanced TEJAS standards, including beyond-visual-range missile employment and air-to-air refuelling, had already been introduced on the Final Operational Clearance version of the MK-1. The MK-1A builds upon these foundations by enhancing target detection, electronic survivability, mission processing and overall combat efficiency.





The Indian Air Force has ordered 180 TEJAS MK-1A fighters in two contracts covering 83 and 97 aircraft respectively. The programme is considered critical because fighter squadron strength has declined to 29 squadrons against an authorised requirement of 42.





Air Chief Marshal Ashutosh Dixit stated, “Very shortly, we will have TEJAS MK-1A joining the Indian Air Force; within this financial year we will have a squadron.”





The path to induction, however, has been far longer than originally planned. Deliveries were initially expected to begin in February 2024, but integration challenges, additional developmental testing and delays in the supply of GE F404 engines pushed the schedule back.





According to Dixit, the Air Force identified four key areas requiring improvement in the original aircraft and worked closely with Hindustan Aeronautics Limited to resolve them. The service even made one of its own TEJAS aircraft available to support development activities.





The process became increasingly complex as new indigenous weapons and systems emerged during development. These had to be integrated, tested and validated, resulting in extensive flight-testing campaigns.





“So those four areas are almost complete. In between, DRDO had developed new weapons, we got them integrated, and we did a tremendous amount of flight tests,” Dixit said.





He added, “So this kept slipping in a manner of speaking because when you do test you find some other area which you need to improve and you improve.”





The TEJAS effort has grown into one of India’s largest aerospace undertakings, involving an extensive national industrial ecosystem comprising hundreds of work centres, laboratories, research institutions and academic organisations.





The Air Force already operates two TEJAS squadrons, No. 18 Squadron ‘Flying Bullets’ and No. 45 Squadron ‘Flying Daggers’. The first MK-1A aircraft are expected to equip No. 3 Squadron ‘Cobras’.





For the Air Force, the arrival of the MK-1A represents more than a simple fleet addition. It is a crucial step towards rebuilding combat strength, expanding indigenous aerospace capability and reducing dependence on imported fighter aircraft.





Looking beyond the MK-1A, attention is already shifting towards the TEJAS MK-2 and the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft. Dixit indicated that the TEJAS MK-2 could roll out in 2027, while development work on the stealth-oriented AMCA continues.





“Now TEJAS MK-2 will roll out maybe next year, and we are working very hard for AMCA also,” he said.





He emphasised that the technologies, expertise and industrial capacity developed through the TEJAS program are expected to form the foundation for future indigenous combat aircraft, including advanced stealth platforms.





The TEJAS MK-1 proved that India could design, develop and operate an indigenous fighter. The TEJAS MK-1A is designed to demonstrate that the same platform can evolve into a more sophisticated, networked, survivable and operationally efficient combat aircraft capable of meeting modern Air Force requirements.





Agencies







