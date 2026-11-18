



Agnikul Cosmos has achieved another significant milestone in India’s rapidly expanding private space sector after successfully testing a cluster of four semi-cryogenic rocket engines operating simultaneously.





The achievement marks a major step towards advancing the company’s Agnibaan launch vehicle and enhancing India’s indigenous launch capabilities.





The Chennai-based space technology Start-Up conducted the test using four fully in-house developed Agnilet engines. Each engine was manufactured as a single-piece component through advanced 3D-printing techniques at the company’s Rocket Factory-1 facility.





What makes the achievement particularly noteworthy is the use of an electric pump-fed propulsion system instead of traditional turbopumps. This architecture enables more precise control of propellant flow through software-driven motor-speed adjustments while reducing mechanical complexity and maintenance requirements.





The test required the synchronisation of eight pumps, eight electric motors and eight independent speed-control algorithms. Engineers carefully calibrated these systems to achieve consistent ignition, stable operation and controlled shutdown across all four engines simultaneously.





Speaking about the accomplishment, Agnikul Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer Srinath Ravichandran said: “This test involved calibrating eight pumps, eight motors and tuning eight speed control algorithms to work together in perfect sync to achieve uniform startup, steady state and shutdown performance across the entire system.”





The successful firing demonstrates the company’s growing expertise in engine clustering, one of the most challenging aspects of rocket development. Multi-engine configurations must ensure that every engine produces nearly identical performance, as even minor variations can affect vehicle stability and overall mission reliability.





The latest achievement follows a series of propulsion milestones. Agnikul previously completed a dual pump-fed engine firing and later conducted a three-engine cluster test, both considered important steps towards scaling up its launch vehicle architecture.





Founded in 2017 at IIT-Madras, Agnikul is developing the Agnibaan rocket for dedicated small-satellite launches. The company has focused heavily on rapid manufacturing, modular design and cost-effective access to space through large-scale use of additive manufacturing and proprietary propulsion technologies.





The firm's 3D-printing approach has dramatically reduced engine production timelines from several months to roughly a week. This capability is expected to support faster launch readiness and greater responsiveness to growing commercial satellite demand.





The four-engine cluster test further strengthens confidence in Agnikul’s roadmap as it works towards future orbital missions and broader contributions to India’s space ecosystem.





The accomplishment also highlights the increasing role of private companies in supporting the nation’s long-term space objectives and technological self-reliance.