



The Union Cabinet has approved significant changes to the Agnipath scheme, introducing an additional two-year engagement for Agniveers who are not selected for permanent service after completing their initial four-year tenure.





The decision effectively creates a pathway for all Agniveers to receive another opportunity to secure regular military employment.





The revised framework was approved by the Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi following recommendations made by the Army, Navy and Air Force after a detailed review of the scheme. The announcement comes just weeks before nearly 18,300 Agniveers are scheduled to complete their four-year service and leave the armed forces by 31 December.





Chief of Defence Staff General NS Raja Subramani said the decision had established a route for all Agniveers to be absorbed into the armed forces. He described the move as an important development for both the military and the recruits.





Under the revised arrangement, Agniveers who are not selected for regular service after their four-year tenure will be offered a second engagement lasting two years. At the end of this six-year period, those who are willing and who meet the prescribed selection standards will have another opportunity to join the regular armed forces.





The Agnipath scheme, launched in June 2022, was originally designed to recruit young men and women into the armed forces for a four-year period. Under the original structure, only 25 per cent of each batch could be retained in regular service based on merit, while the remaining 75 per cent were required to leave military service after completing their tenure.





Those selected for permanent service immediately after the initial four years will continue to enjoy seniority advantages over candidates who enter the regular forces following the additional two-year engagement.





According to General Subramani, the second engagement period will provide higher pay, a larger Seva Nidhi package and additional seniority-related benefits. He said the extension would give Agniveers who narrowly missed selection in the first round a longer opportunity to serve and demonstrate their suitability for permanent roles.





Explaining the rationale behind the changes, General Subramani said extensive assessments of organisational requirements and operational effectiveness showed that Agniveers had performed strongly in areas such as skills development, motivation, physical fitness and the adoption of technology. He said the revised model was shaped by detailed evaluations and feedback aimed at aligning the aspirations of recruits with the needs of the armed forces.





When questioned about whether the revised structure would automatically apply to future recruitment cycles, General Subramani did not provide a definitive answer. He noted that the government had always maintained that the scheme would remain open to modification based on periodic reviews and performance assessments.





The government originally introduced Agnipath to reduce the average age profile of the Army, Navy and Air Force. Military leaders have also highlighted benefits including greater technological adaptability, increased skill development and the opening of additional opportunities for women across several branches of the armed forces. More than three lakh Agniveers are currently serving in the military.





The scheme initially recruited individuals aged between 17½ and 21 years and was also intended to help manage the growing long-term pension burden on the armed forces. Prior to the latest changes, several central government departments and state governments had announced plans to hire former Agniveers after their military service ended. General Subramani indicated that such arrangements may become less necessary under the revised framework.





Defence Minister Rajnath Singh described the additional two-year period as a "Second Tour of Duty". He thanked Prime Minister Modi for the decision and said willing Agniveers who satisfy the required standards would now have an opportunity to join the regular forces after either four or six years of service.





He characterised the move as part of broader structural reforms intended to prepare India's military for the evolving demands of future warfare.





The announcement has also triggered political debate. The Congress party labelled the decision a "U-turn" and argued that Rahul Gandhi had consistently opposed the scheme since its launch in 2022.





Congress leader Pawan Khera alleged that the changes were influenced by forthcoming Assembly elections in Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Manipur and Himachal Pradesh. He maintained that the government would ultimately be compelled to withdraw what he described as a flawed scheme.





The changes represent the most significant revision to Agnipath since its introduction, signalling the government's willingness to adapt the recruitment model in response to operational experience, military feedback and concerns regarding long-term career prospects for Agniveers.





Agencies







