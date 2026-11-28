The existing Subic Bay infrastructure after US forces withdrew from it in 1992





More than three decades after American forces withdrew from Subic Bay in 1992, the strategic port is once again at the centre of United States military planning in the Indo-Pacific. The question now is not whether Washington has returned, but whether it has done so without ever formally reopening a base.





A new report from China's National Institute for South China Sea Studies argues that the United States is transforming Subic Bay into an 'unbranded military base', a facility that performs the functions of a base while avoiding the name, the flag and the political costs that come with one.





The Chinese assessment points to a pattern rather than a single announcement. It cites commercial investments, infrastructure upgrades, fuel storage facilities, ship repair capacity and military deployments that together rebuild logistics, sustainment and repair at the former naval station.





The most recent development tracked by the researchers was a 40 million United States dollar dual-use fuel storage depot at Subic Bay, a project that can serve civilian shipping in peacetime and military vessels in a crisis.





Alongside it, the report describes weapons stockpiles, unmanned systems facilities and a widening network of defence-linked tenants, including the Philippine Navy, the American contractor Vectrus and the submarine cable firm SubCom.





That commercial layer matters because it changes how the footprint is understood in Manila. Subic Bay is no longer presented as an American base, but as a freeport, shipyard and logistics hub.





The United States Marine Corps has leased a 57,000-square-foot warehouse inside the former Subic Bay Naval Supply Depot for logistics prepositioning, while the United States Army has staged equipment at Agila Subic, a 300-hectare complex across the bay owned by the American investment firm Cerberus Capital Management.





United States lawmakers have also included a proposal in the draft 2026 National Defence Authorization Act to establish an ammunition manufacturing and storage hub at Subic Bay, signalling a move from temporary exercises toward a durable defence-industrial presence.





The legal framework for this activity is the Enhanced Defence Cooperation Agreement, known as EDCA, signed in 2014 and expanded from five to nine agreed locations in 2023. EDCA allows rotational United States access to Philippine military locations for security cooperation, joint training, humanitarian assistance and the prepositioning of equipment and supplies.





It does not authorise permanent American bases, and the Philippine National Security Council has repeatedly stressed that EDCA sites remain Philippine bases under Armed Forces of the Philippines control. That distinction is central to the debate, because it allows Washington to expand its practical footprint while Manila can insist that no foreign base has been re-established.





Why Subic Bay matters is a matter of geography. The port sits on the western coast of Luzon, facing the South China Sea and close to Scarborough Shoal, while also offering a sheltered deep-water harbour, repair yards and airfields within reach of the Taiwan Strait. In a crisis, it could support refuelling, rearming, repairs, surveillance and the rapid movement of forces without requiring ships to return to Guam, Japan or Hawaii.





During preparations for Balikatan 2026, the large annual United States-Philippine exercise, Subic served as an important logistics gateway, and joint training has included the deployment of the United States-operated AN/TPS-80 G/ATOR radar, a system with a detection range of more than 160 kilometres toward Scarborough Shoal and surrounding waters.





The timing of the Chinese report has added to its significance. On Saturday, a Chinese People's Liberation Army Air Force H-6 bomber flew within 45 nautical miles of the western coast of Luzon, close to the approaches to Subic Bay.





The Armed Forces of the Philippines confirmed the flight, saying the bomber operated over the West Philippine Sea between Bajo de Masinloc, or Scarborough Shoal, and Luzon, about 170 nautical miles from Metro Manila. Philippine officials described the flight as a show of force reflecting Beijing's growing ability to project military power toward Luzon, although they also said it was not by itself a cause for alarm.





Taken together, the two developments describe a sharpening contest for the same stretch of water. Beijing sees a quiet American build-up disguised as commerce and cooperation, while Washington and Manila see a lawful, rotational partnership designed to deter coercion, protect sea lanes and strengthen Philippine defence.





Subic Bay may never again look like the base the United States left in 1992, yet its fuel, warehouses, repair capacity and radar coverage suggest that it is becoming something strategically similar. Whether that amounts to a secret base, a logistics hub, or simply a modern alliance at work will depend less on what it is called than on how it is used if a crisis erupts in the South China Sea or around Taiwan.





Agencies







