



The Indian Army’s Vajra Corps has highlighted a recent operational readiness exercise involving its Army Aviation assets, underscoring the formation’s continued focus on maintaining a high level of preparedness for complex operational requirements.





The exercise centred on precision flying and the ability to adapt rapidly across a range of demanding mission profiles. Aviation crews were assessed on their capacity to operate effectively in changing conditions while sustaining accuracy and agility during missions.





A key aspect of the drill involved the innovative use of available infrastructure to support extended operations in unconventional environments. The training demonstrated how aviation units can maximise existing resources to maintain operational effectiveness during prolonged deployments.





The validation exercise also reinforced the corps’ ability to deliver continuous aerial support while preserving combat flexibility in dynamic battlefield conditions. Such capabilities are considered essential for maintaining operational momentum during evolving scenarios.





Operating under the Indian Army’s Western Command, headquartered in Jalandhar, Punjab, Vajra Corps continues to strengthen its aviation capabilities through realistic training and readiness assessments.





The exercise highlighted the importance of integrating mobility, adaptability and sustained support to ensure mission success across a broad spectrum of operational situations.





By testing both personnel and systems under challenging conditions, the exercise reaffirmed the formation’s commitment to maintaining a high state of readiness and its capacity to respond effectively whenever required.





Agencies







