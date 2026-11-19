



Chief of Army Staff General Dhiraj Seth, accompanied by India’s Ambassador to the Czech Republic, Raveesh Kumar, met Czech Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Marie Chatardová during his official visit to the Czech Republic.





The meeting provided an opportunity for both sides to exchange views on India-Czech Republic relations and discuss ways to further strengthen bilateral cooperation in areas of mutual interest.





According to the Indian Army’s Additional Directorate General of Public Information (ADG PI), the interaction reaffirmed the shared commitment of India and the Czech Republic to deepening their longstanding partnership and expanding engagement across key sectors.





The visit forms part of India’s broader efforts to strengthen strategic and diplomatic ties with European partners, including cooperation in areas such as security, defence industrial collaboration and military engagement.





Separately, the Indian Army and the Malaysian Army are preparing to conduct the latest edition of the joint military exercise Harimau Shakti 2026 from November 18 to 30.





The exercise is aimed at enhancing interoperability between the two forces, strengthening professional military cooperation and fostering greater mutual understanding between their personnel.





Announcing the exercise on X, the Indian Army stated: "Exercise HARIMAUSHAKTI 2026 | Strengthening Bilateral Military Cooperation. The #IndianArmy and #MalaysianArmy gear up for the upcoming edition of Joint Military Exercise #HARIMAUSHAKTI 2026, aimed at enhancing interoperability, strengthening professional military cooperation and fostering mutual understanding between the two Armies. COMING SOON…"





Harimau Shakti remains an important component of the continuing military engagement between India and Malaysia, helping improve coordination, operational synergy and defence cooperation between the two countries' armed forces.





ANI







