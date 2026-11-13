



Astra Microwave Products Limited has successfully delivered the Active Antenna Array Unit for the newly developed Virupaksha radar prototype.





This vital hardware component acts as the technological heart of the cutting-edge Gallium Nitride based Active Electronically Scanned Array radar system.





The sophisticated unit houses roughly 2,400 Transmit and Receive modules designed to deliver enhanced operational efficiency and high signal output.





The Virupaksha radar has been engineered specifically to replace the ageing Russian origin N011M Bars radar currently fitted on the Indian Air Force fleet.





This major replacement forms a central part of the extensive Super Sukhoi modernisation program aimed at boosting combat capabilities.





Development and initial design work for the radar system are spearheaded by authorities based in Bangalore under domestic defence initiatives.





At present, software integration for the newly delivered Active Antenna Array Unit prototype is actively underway alongside relevant defence research teams.





Once all software integration and subsequent trials conclude successfully, the full radar system will be fully ready for fleet-wide integration.





This milestone marks a significant step forward for domestic defence manufacturing and highlights the growing role of private industry players in strategic projects.





Agencies











